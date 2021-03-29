Sri Lankan shares end higher on industrial, financial boost

Sri Lankan shares ended higher on Monday, helped by gains in industrial and financial stocks.

The CSE All-Share Index ended up 0.43% at 7,127.69.

Insurance underwriter Ceylinco Insurance Plc and conglomerate Expolanka Holdings Plc were the top boosts to the index, gaining 7.7% and 2.5%, respectively.

Conglomerate LOLC Holdings and Ceylon Beverage Holdings Plc were the top drags to the index, falling 1.2% and 7.5%, respectively.

Trading volume fell to 58.1 million from 66 million in the previous session.

Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading 1.36 billion rupees ($6.85 million) worth of shares, according to exchange data.

Equity market turnover was 2.19 billion rupees, exchange data showed.

The Sri Lankan rupee was last quoted at 198.5 against the US dollar as of 1211 GMT, according to Refinitiv data.