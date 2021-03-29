ANL 38.75 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.83%)
Mar 29, 2021
More Myanmar violence reported as activists seek help from ethnic groups

  • In the town of Pathein in the Ayeyarwaddy region one man was shot dead by security forces on Sunday evening, DVB TV News reported on Monday.
Reuters 29 Mar 2021

Myanmar security forces killed an anti-coup protester and wounded a toddler in fresh violence overnight, media reported on Monday, as activists called on armed ethnic groups in the diverse nation to back their struggle against military rule.

After the bloodiest day since last month's military coup with 114 deaths on Saturday, security forces opened fire at a funeral on Sunday, witnesses said.

Another 13 people were killed in other incidents over the weekend, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners advocacy group on Sunday, taking its total toll of civilians killed since the Feb. 1 coup to 459.

In the town of Pathein in the Ayeyarwaddy region one man was shot dead by security forces on Sunday evening, DVB TV News reported on Monday.

Meanwhile, in the South Dagon area of the commercial hub of Yangon a one-and-half-year old toddler was hurt by gun fire, the Mizzima news portal reported.

Police and a junta spokesman did not answer calls seeking comment.

ARMED ETHNIC GROUPS CALL FOR HELP

The General Strike Committee of Nationalities (GSCN), one of the main protest groups, in an open letter posted on Facebook urged armed ethnic groups "to collectively protect the people, youths, women, children and elders" who opposed military rule.

Heavy fighting has erupted between the army and some of the two dozen ethnic armed groups that control swathes of the country.

About 3,000 people fled to neighbouring Thailand after military jets bombed areas controlled by the Karen National Union (KNU) militia near the border, an activist group and media said.

At least three civilians were killed on Saturday in an air attack by the military on a village controlled by the KNU, a civil society group said.

The militia earlier said it had overrun an army post near the border, killing 10 people.

Fighting also erupted on Sunday between another armed group, the Kachin Independence Army, and the military in the jade-mining area of Hpakant in the north.

The Kachin forces attacked a police station and the military responded with an aerial assault, Kachinwaves media reported.

There were no reports of casualties.

