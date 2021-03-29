ANL 38.43 Increased By ▲ 2.63 (7.35%)
ASC 15.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
ASL 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
AVN 93.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
BYCO 11.53 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (5.1%)
DGKC 123.98 Decreased By ▼ -2.32 (-1.84%)
EPCL 56.25 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (2.27%)
FCCL 22.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.66%)
FFBL 27.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.47%)
FFL 15.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.96%)
HASCOL 11.09 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.31%)
HUBC 84.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
HUMNL 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.48%)
JSCL 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.76%)
KAPCO 42.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-2.21%)
KEL 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.21%)
LOTCHEM 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.55%)
MLCF 45.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.42%)
PAEL 33.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.03%)
PIBTL 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.47%)
POWER 9.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.13%)
PPL 90.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.49%)
PRL 28.60 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (7.92%)
PTC 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.7%)
SILK 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
SNGP 41.48 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.67%)
TRG 163.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.55%)
UNITY 30.14 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.63%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
BR100 4,908 Decreased By ▼ -13.15 (-0.27%)
BR30 26,049 Decreased By ▼ -3.28 (-0.01%)
KSE100 45,522 Decreased By ▼ -204.53 (-0.45%)
KSE30 18,722 Decreased By ▼ -127.87 (-0.68%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,256
4124hr
Pakistan Cases
659,116
452524hr
Sindh
264,889
Punjab
215,227
Balochistan
19,525
Islamabad
56,450
KPK
85,531
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 29, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Belotti, Locatelli give Italy 2-0 win in Bulgaria

  • Chiesa and Belotti were both unable to connect with crosses from Leonardo Spinazzola and Alessandro Florenzi.
AFP 29 Mar 2021

SOFIA: Italy kept their World Cup qualifying campaign on track with a hard-fought 2-0 Group C win over Bulgaria who fell to their second consecutive defeat in Sofia on Sunday.

Andrea Belotti got the first goal from the penalty spot just before the break with Manuel Locatelli sealing the win with his first 'Azzurri' goal with eight minutes to go.

Roberto Mancini's side are top of their group after winning their opener 2-0 against Northern Ireland in Parma on Thursday with Bulgaria losing 3-1 at home against Switzerland.

The four-time world champions missed out on the finals in 2018, but under Mancini extended their unbeaten run to 24 games, after their perfect Euro 2020 qualifying campaign.

"There are no easy games," said the former Manchester City coach.

"Especially against a team like Bulgaria who gets behind the ball and waits for the counterattack.

"It's obvious we find less space and it's difficult to break the deadlock.

"Victory is the most important thing, the team has shown consistency. At this time of the season all teams are tired."

Italy were without defender Giorgio Chiellini with forwards Domenico Berardi and Francesco Caputo also ruled out, with six changes from the side who beat Northern Ireland.

Torino captain Belotti started up front alongside Juventus forward Federico Chiesa, with the midfield seeing the return of Inter Milan players Nicolo Barella and Stefano Sensi, after a coronavirus outbreak at their club side.

Despite Italy dominating early against the country they beat in the 1994 World Cup semi-finals, the visitors were pegged back by the Bulgarians.

Yasen Petrov's home side had conceded three goals in the first 13 minutes against the Swiss on Thursday, but were tougher against Italy.

Chiesa and Belotti were both unable to connect with crosses from Leonardo Spinazzola and Alessandro Florenzi.

But the breakthrough came when Belotti went down under a Daniel Dimov challenge as he ran to connect with Lorenzo Insigne's through ball.

"It was an important goal because we unlocked a difficult match," said Belotti who slotted in his 11th goal in 32 international appearances.

"We practised a few penalties before the game because our specialist Jorginho was not playing."

Parma brink Sunday World Cup qualifying campaign Roberto Mancini Azzurri coach Andrea Belotti

Belotti, Locatelli give Italy 2-0 win in Bulgaria

FM Qureshi says no meeting planned with Indian FM as he departs for Tajikistan today

Pakistan reports more than 4500 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

New UAE plant to make COVID-19 vaccine from China's Sinopharm

Stranded Suez Canal ship re-floated, undergoing checks: sources

Myanmar bloodshed 'absolutely outrageous', Biden says after deadliest day

England resumes outdoor gatherings as Covid lockdown eases

PM makes passionate plea; curbs toughened

North Korea accuses UN Security Council of double standards

World urged to donate to Syria after decade of war

Sell-off process of PSEs by PC: Hafeez incensed by ‘delaying tactics’

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters