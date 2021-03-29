Spain win against Georgia

TBILISI: Dani Olmo’s injury-time strike gave Spain a 2-1 win in Georgia on Sunday as the 2010 world champions got their campaign to qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar up and running. Georgian goalkeeper Giorgi Loria could only help Olmo’s rasping strike from 25 metres on its way into the top corner as Spain’s second-half pressure paid off and the sizeable crowd inside Tbilisi’s Boris Paichadze stadium was silenced.

The result also sees Spain extend their remarkable record of not having lost in 65 World Cup qualifiers going back 28 years to a 1-0 defeat in Denmark in March 1993. They continue their Group B campaign at home to Kosovo in Seville on Wednesday.