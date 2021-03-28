ANL 38.43 Increased By ▲ 2.63 (7.35%)
Pakistan

COVID-19 vaccination to be speed up in coming days

  • Dr Jawad told that 19 patients were on the vent in critical condition,76 stable, and 101 in moderate condition.
APP 28 Mar 2021

RAWALPINDI: Chief Executive Officer(CEO) District Health Authority Dr Faiza Kanwal has said that COVID-19 vaccination drive started in the first week of last month at 23 centers of the district would speed up significantly in coming days with the arrival of more vaccines.

The CEO told APP that the health authority has administered 14,102 shots of Chinese Sinopharm vaccine so far out of the total 14,173 signed up themselves for the vaccination,adding 3780 health workers while 10,322 people including senior citizens have contracted themselves jabbed against the lethal corona virus.

Dr Faiza said that as the country was battling a steep spike in cases, samples of 127,520 suspects have so far been taken for testing in the division, out of which 111,152 cases were tested negative while results of 1029 still awaited.

Meanwhile District C management coordinator Dr Jawad Khalid while sharing details of the patients in the district said that with an addition of 173 more COVID-19 positive cases during the last 24 hours, the number of totals has reached 17574 including 16094 belonged to Rawalpindi and 1480 from other districts.He further added that 14738 patients having positive results were discharged after recovery while 1824 were quarantined at homes.

"Presently 107 confirmed patients were admitted to various facilities of the city including 15 were admitted in Holy Family Hospital,24 in Benazir Bhutto Hospital,54 in Institute of Urology,12 in Fauji Foundation Hospital,and one in Hearts International Hospital and Rukhsana Memorial Hospital each" he added.

Dr Jawad told that 19 patients were on the vent in critical condition,76 stable, and 101 in moderate condition.

He updated that patients reported during last 24 hours, 28 belonged to Rawal Town,47 Potohar town,51 Rawalpindi cant,9 Gujar khan,5 Taxila,2 Murree,22,Kahuta,2 Kotli sattian and one from Kalar Syeda.

Meanwhile Deputy Commissioner(DC)Capt(R)Anwar Ul Haq has said that as the Punjab government honoured the traders request to open businesses in line with local customs on Sunday, they were urged to completely follow the SOPs regarding C virus,else their shops would be sealed if found negligent in this regard.

He said that the number of C cases are considerably increasing as the 3rd wave of pandemic was more deadly compared to the previous in Pakistan and it was their responsibility of shopkeepers to ensure the wearing of face masks and social distancing at outlets.

