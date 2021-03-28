ANL 38.43 Increased By ▲ 2.63 (7.35%)
NADRA announces issuance of COVID-19 immunisation certificates to people with complete vaccine doses

  • Certificate can be received from all three mega centres of NADRA in Karachi
  • The vaccination certificate will cost Rs100 and will show immunsation status of an individual
Fahad Zulfikar 28 Mar 2021

(Karachi) The National Database Registration Authority (NADRA) has announced that the COVID-19 immunisation certificate can be received from all three mega centres of NADRA in Karachi, local media reported on Sunday.

As per details, NADRA stated that the certificate will only be issued to people after completion of two doses of COVID vaccination doses.

Commenting on the matter, Director General NADRA Sindh Ajam Durrani said that the facility has been provided at the authority’s mega centres in Karachi. “The certificate can also be accessed at our website with the national identity card number,” NADRA official said.

“The immunisation certificate will be issued after completion of two doses of the Covid vaccine,” he mentioned.

The vaccination certificate will cost Rs100 and will show immunsation status of an individual.

Earlier, Planning Minister Asad Umar said that a COVID-19 immunisation certificate portal was launched in the country to facilitate the people.

He said that citizens whose vaccination process is complete can now download COVID Immunisation Certificate from NADRA's website or get it issued by visiting NADRA Mega Centres.

