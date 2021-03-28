ANL 38.43 Increased By ▲ 2.63 (7.35%)
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,215
5724hr
Pakistan Cases
654,591
476724hr
Sindh
264,607
Punjab
212,918
Balochistan
19,497
Islamabad
55,594
KPK
84,609
Mar 28, 2021
Pakistan

COVID-19 pandemic: Pakistan reports 57 deaths, over 4,000 new cases in 24 hours

  • With more fatalities, the total death tally due to the deadly disease has reached 14,215
  • Asad Umar says the federal government might impose ‘tough decisions’ in wake of coronavirus pandemic situation in the country
Fahad Zulfikar 28 Mar 2021

(Karachi) The coronavirus pandemic has claimed another 57 lives in the past 24 hours and infected 4,767 people across the country, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) stated on Wednesday.

With more fatalities, the total death tally due to the deadly disease has reached 14,215.

As per details, 4,767 fresh coronavirus cases were reported in the last 24 hours while 3,043 patients are in critical condition. The total number of infections in the country now currently stands at 654,591.

Meanwhile, 45,656 tests were conducted across the country during this period. 595,929 people have recovered from the deadly disease while 1,006,6726 samples have been tested thus far.

So far, 212,918 cases have been reported in Punjab, 264,607 in Sindh, 84,609 in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, 19,497 in Balochistan, 4,999 in Gilgit-Baltistan, 55,594 in Islamabad and 12,367 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

In recent days, the coronavirus positivity ratio in the country reached its highest level of more than 10 percent. The most number of cases are being reported from Punjab where the government has imposed smart lockdown in areas identified as COVID hotspots.

In view of the surge in coronavirus cases in the country, the NCOC imposed more restrictions to curb the spread of COVID-19 cases in the country. Planning Minister Asad Umar has said that the federal government might impose ‘tough decisions’ in wake of coronavirus pandemic situation in the country.

The government has advised people to follow SOPs and take precautionary measures as Pakistan is currently experiencing the third wave of coronavirus which the health officials say is more deadly than the previous one.

deaths new cases coronavirus pandemic increase in infections tests conducted recovered patients samples tested deadly disease govt's measures COVID hotspots National Command Operation Centre

