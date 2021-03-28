Gangs of armed robbers rule the roost in heavily-guarded capital city

ISLAMABAD: Gangs of armed robbers rule the roost in the heavily-guarded capital city as carjackers stole or snatched 23 vehicles and armed robbers, burglars, and thieves, struck at 21 different places during the last week depriving citizens of valuables and cash worth millions of rupees.

According to data gathered by Business Recorder, over 21 cases of various kinds of theft including robbery, daocity, and snatching at gunpoint, lifting of 23 vehicles including bikes, kidnapping of 10 persons, and one case of murder were reported to the city's different police stations during the past seven days.

During the last week, Sihala police registered seven cases including robbery, snatching at gunpoint and car theft. Some robbers broke locks of the house of Nadeem Jafer in the limits of Sihala police station, and stole cash and gold ornaments worth Rs400,000. In another incident, armed persons intercepted Muhammad Arsalan in the jurisdiction of Sihala police station and snatched his car (IDJ-2117) worth Rs1,800,000 from him at gunpoint. An accused, Khalid, along with other accomplices entered into the house of Mudassar Bukhari, in the limits of Sihala police station, and stole cash and other valuables worth Rs320,000.

Furthermore, burglars broke into the shop of Muhammad Iqbal in the limits of the same police station, and looted mobile and cash Rs100,000.

Moreover, some unidentified persons kidnapped brother of Muhmamd Sahafi, daughter of Ali Abbasi, and cousin of Muhamamd Mutaz from separate areas in the limits of Sihala police station.

During the period under review, two cases of car lifting, three cases of robbery, and one case each of kidnapping and snatching at gunpoint were reported to Industrial Area police station.

Some burglars stole laptop worth Rs75,000 from house of Muhammad Ghaznavi located in the limits of Industrial Area police station.

Moreover, some robbers broke into the house of Mobeen Rehman and take away cash and gold ornament worth Rs1,100,000 in the limits of Industrial Area police station. Similarly, three persons armed with weapons snatched cash Rs1 crore 44 lac from a man namely, Bhadar Sher, in the jurisdiction of the same police station.

In another incident, Amad informed Industrial Area police station that unidentified persons snatched his bike (STL-1275) and cash Rs70,000 from him at gunpoint and auto theives stole another bike (LEL-9556) belonging to Ameer worth Rs75,000 from a different area in the limits of Industrial Area police station. During the period under review, Koral police station registered three cases of kidnapping, two cases of robbery, and one case of snatching at gunpoint.

Some robbers stole gold ornaments and cash from the car of Numan in the limits of Koral police station. Unidentified persons broke locks of the house of Aurangzeb in the limits of Koral police station and stole cash, gold ornament, and mobile phone worth Rs3,850,000.

Moreover, unidentified armed persons riding bike snatched two mobile phones, cash Rs52,000 from Muhammad Bilawal in the limits of Koral police station.

Similarly, unidentified kidnappers abducted wife of Muhammad Imran, wife of Muhamamd Ansar, and brother of Imran from the various area in the limits of Koral police station. During the period, auto theives stole three vehicles and robbers struck at one place in the limits of Golra police station. Unidentified persons stole batteries, cash, and mobile phone from the shop of Samee Ullah worth Rs75,000. Carjackers stole a car (LEA-3463) belonging to Wahab worth Rs3,000,000, lifted a bike (APM-905) belonging to Ghulam Rasool worth Rs55,000, stole a car (LB-1023) worth Rs1,800,000 belonging to Dr Sadia Saeed, and lifted another car (AMC-390) from the limits of Golra police station.

