PPP largest opposition party in Senate: Palwasha

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Senator Palwasha Khan said the PPP is the largest opposition party in the Senate and the position of the Opposition leader in Senate was its right.

If someone does not recognise this right then it is not a stance on democratic principle.

In a statement issued by the PPP media office Islamabad, Senator Palwasha Khan said issuing statements against the PPP leadership was making anti-democratic forces happy.

She said the PPP and its workers had made the most sacrifices for democracy in the country and no one could teach us democracy and the struggle for it.-PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021