Canada judge denies bail to fashion mogul accused of sex crimes

MONTREAL: A Canadian court ruled Friday that fashion executive Peter Nygard must remain in prison while he fights extradition to the United States to stand trial for sex crimes.

Nygard, 79, had appealed a ruling in February by a court in central Manitoba province that denied bail on grounds that he might tamper with witnesses or his accusers. It said he had breached court orders on at least five past occasions.

On Friday an appeals court in Manitoba rejected Nygard's appeal, saying this was necessary in order to "maintain confidence in the administration of justice."

The court noted the "'extreme' nature and scope of the allegations which paint a picture of criminal conduct that was planned, financed and executed on a staggering scale."