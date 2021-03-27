ANL 38.43 Increased By ▲ 2.63 (7.35%)
Hafiz Hussain asks Maulana Fazlur Rehman to help unite factions of JUI

  • “Maulana Fazlur Rehman should immediately join JUI Pakistan,” said Ahmed.
  • “The PDM’s situation has come to the fore after yesterday’s developments. Have mercy on our party with return of the focus towards Jamiat,” Hafiz Hussain added.
BR Web Desk Updated 27 Mar 2021

Former JUI-F leader Hafiz Hussain Ahmed on Saturday asked Maulana Fazlur Rehman to unite the factions of the JUI under the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Pakistan banner and hold intraparty elections.

Ahmed was addressing to media after inaugurating the JUI secretariat in Peshawar. He was flanked by Maulana Muhammad Sherani and other expelled JUI-F leader.

He called Maulana Fazlur Rehman to help unite the factions of the JUI under the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Pakistan banner and hold intraparty elections.

“Maulana Fazlur Rehman should immediately join JUI Pakistan,” said Ahmed.

Moreover, he said, “PDM used Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) like a tissue paper.”

Referring to recent controversy between two key members of the Opposition’s 11-party alliance – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) – during senate chairman elections, he said that PDM "is in tatters".

“The PDM’s situation has come to the fore after yesterday’s developments. Have mercy on our party with return of the focus towards Jamiat,” Hafiz Hussain added.

Sherani and Ahmed were among four leaders expelled last year from JUI-F for going against the party's decisions.

