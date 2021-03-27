SSGC MD visits Hyderabad region

KARACHI: Imran Maniar, MD, SSGC visited various facilities of the Company’s Hyderabad Region to apprise himself with the progress of various departments and ongoing projects. This was MD’s first visit to Hyderabad Region since his appointment in last February.

Amongst others, during the visit, MD was accompanied by Asad Saeed Khan, SGM (HR), Abdul Waheed Jumani, GM In-charge (Gas Distribution Interior Sindh) and Brigadier Mohammad Abuzar (retd), DG (Security Services and Counter Gas Theft Operations). MD and his team visited HQ-3 (Transmission Headquarters), Regional Office, Stores, Medical Services; IT’s Disaster Recovery and Customer Facilitation Center in Qasimabad.—PR

