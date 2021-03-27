ANL 38.43 Increased By ▲ 2.63 (7.35%)
ASC 15.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
ASL 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
AVN 93.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
BYCO 11.53 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (5.1%)
DGKC 123.98 Decreased By ▼ -2.32 (-1.84%)
EPCL 56.25 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (2.27%)
FCCL 22.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.66%)
FFBL 27.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.47%)
FFL 15.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.96%)
HASCOL 11.09 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.31%)
HUBC 84.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
HUMNL 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.48%)
JSCL 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.76%)
KAPCO 42.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-2.21%)
KEL 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.21%)
LOTCHEM 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.55%)
MLCF 45.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.42%)
PAEL 33.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.03%)
PIBTL 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.47%)
POWER 9.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.13%)
PPL 90.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.49%)
PRL 28.60 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (7.92%)
PTC 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.7%)
SILK 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
SNGP 41.48 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.67%)
TRG 163.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.55%)
UNITY 30.14 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.63%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
BR100 4,908 Decreased By ▼ -13.15 (-0.27%)
BR30 26,049 Decreased By ▼ -3.28 (-0.01%)
KSE100 45,522 Decreased By ▼ -204.53 (-0.45%)
KSE30 18,722 Decreased By ▼ -127.87 (-0.68%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,158
6724hr
Pakistan Cases
649,824
446824hr
Sindh
264,355
Punjab
210,095
Balochistan
19,453
Islamabad
55,056
KPK
83,630
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 27, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

WB financing: Social safety initiatives to receive major boost: PASSD

Sardar Sikander Shaheen 27 Mar 2021

ISLAMABAD: Federal government is hopeful that its social safety initiatives under Ehsaas Programme would receive a major boost as World Bank’s Board of Executive Directors has approved $ 600 million to support Pakistan in expansion of Ehsaas Programme.

It is not clear when the funds would be released but it is expected that World’s Bank assistance for Ehsaas Programme under the newly approved funds would start from next fiscal year 2022-23 starting on July 1, an official of Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division (PASSD) told Business Recorder.

Under normal circumstances, the release of funds by international financial institutions is carried out in a phase-wise manner through different projects that may span from three to five years, the official said.

“As of now, PASSD does not have the blueprint of the funds that have been approved by the World Bank’s Board of Executive Directors and it cannot, therefore, be estimated when exactly the funds would be released,” the source said.

Three significant initiatives under Ehsaas Programme that would expectedly benefit from funding by the international monetary institutions are Waseela-e-Taleem, Nashonuma and Street Hawkers programmes, another senior government official told Business Recorder.

Waseela-e-Taleem is a conditional cash transfer initiative for primary school children, which aims to provide children of poorest families conditional cash grants of Rs 1,500 for boy child and Rs 2,000 per quarter for girl child on attainment of 70 per cent attendance in school. This programme’s budget is Rs 8 billion for this financial year.

Nashonuma aims to provide healthcare to pregnant and breastfeeding women as well as minor children facing stunted growth due to malnourishment. Rs 8.52 billion have been allocated in this fiscal year for this programme. Ehsaas Street Hawkers Initiative aims to bring street vendors into social safety net for which Rs 9.6 billion have been allocated in this fiscal year.

In the outgoing fiscal year 2021-22, federal government has allocated an overall amount of more than Rs 416.2 billion for social welfare initiatives. Out of this budget, government has allocated a mega sum of Rs 208 billion under Ehsaas Programme including Rs 203 billion for Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme. Under this programme, over Rs 179 billion were distributed among nearly 15 million beneficiaries who were provided one-time cash assistance of Rs 12,000 each.

Last week, a report by International Policy Centre for Inclusive Growth (IPC-IG) said Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme helped Pakistan counter the socio-economic fallout of Covid-19.

In October last year, a joint study by the United Nations and IPC-IG declared Pakistan as one of the top ranked countries in Asia having the highest response to social protection amid Covid-19 crises.

The World Bank has announced approval of $ 600 million in financing from the International Development Association (IDA) for the Crisis-Resilient Social Protection Programme (CRISP) that will support Pakistan to expand Ehsaas Programme — “to protect vulnerable households and increase resilience to economic shocks such as the Covid-19 pandemic.”

A press release from World Bank said CRISP will facilitate the gradual expansion of Ehsaas social protection programmes to better reach informal workers through an innovative, hybrid approach that blends social assistance with promotion of increased savings that informal workers, particularly women, can depend on in the event of economic shocks. It will provide a platform through which the government can rapidly respond to support the most affected households during an economic crisis, the press release added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Federal Government PASSD Social Safety Division WB financing World Bank’s Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division

WB financing: Social safety initiatives to receive major boost: PASSD

Payment to IPPs in limbo due to NAB investigation

PDM rift deepens as Gilani appointed Opposition leader

PML-N accuses Gilani of obtaining BAP’s support

Global supply chains scrambled: Suez Canal blockage could cost global trade $10bn a week

LoS extensions approved by PPIB board

Petroleum shortages: SAPM on petroleum asked to step down

SPI up 0.61pc WoW

$1.336bn loan accords inked with WB for 7 projects

ECC approves Rs1bn for ad drive to highlight govt initiatives

Registration for citizens aged 50, above from 30th

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.