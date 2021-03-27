Meeting held for rationalization of port charges

KARACHI: The meeting for rationalization of port charges took place at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) head office on Friday. Besides KPT chairman, the meeting was attended by PQA chairman, PNSC chairman, PICT CEO Khurram Aziz and PSAA chairman Muhammad Rajpar.

During the meeting, avenues were explored for rationalizing port charges in comparison to regional ports. All the stakeholders may have to reduce charges for the realization of ultimate port charges. It would become possible only when the available circumstances are examined in both the ports and shipping sectors equally.—PR

