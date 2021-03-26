ANL 38.43 Increased By ▲ 2.63 (7.35%)
ASC 15.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
ASL 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
AVN 93.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
BYCO 11.53 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (5.1%)
DGKC 123.98 Decreased By ▼ -2.32 (-1.84%)
EPCL 56.25 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (2.27%)
FCCL 22.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.66%)
FFBL 27.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.47%)
FFL 15.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.96%)
HASCOL 11.09 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.31%)
HUBC 84.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
HUMNL 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.48%)
JSCL 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.76%)
KAPCO 42.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-2.21%)
KEL 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.21%)
LOTCHEM 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.55%)
MLCF 45.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.42%)
PAEL 33.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.03%)
PIBTL 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.47%)
POWER 9.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.13%)
PPL 90.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.49%)
PRL 28.60 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (7.92%)
PTC 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.7%)
SILK 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
SNGP 41.48 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.67%)
TRG 163.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.55%)
UNITY 30.14 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.63%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
BR100 4,908 Decreased By ▼ -13.15 (-0.27%)
BR30 26,049 Decreased By ▼ -3.28 (-0.01%)
KSE100 45,522 Decreased By ▼ -204.53 (-0.45%)
KSE30 18,722 Decreased By ▼ -127.87 (-0.68%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,091
6324hr
Pakistan Cases
645,356
436824hr
Sindh
264,062
Punjab
207,765
Balochistan
19,427
Islamabad
54,347
KPK
82,677
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 26, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

ArcelorMittal looking for partners, subsidies for cleaner steelmaking in Germany

  • Company wants to build up innovative processes.
  • Needs funding for technologies to curb CO2.
  • Wants carbon border tax to shield EU from CO2-heavy steel.
Reuters 26 Mar 2021

FRANKFURT: ArcelorMittal is looking for partners and public funding to curb carbon emissions from steelmaking in its German operations where alternative technology plans are far advanced, the European head of the world's biggest steel producer said.

Europe's steelmakers are under pressure to cut carbon emissions while maintaining profitability in a market where there is fierce competition, mainly from China, while pollution permit costs are spiralling higher.

"We are looking for partners from the energy sector to deliver renewable power," Geert Van Poelvoorde, the new chief executive of ArcelorMittal Europe told Reuters in an interview.

"We want to replace carbon and increase the use of scrap metal."

The company estimates it would cost between 1 and 1.5 billion euros ($1.18-1.77 billion) to transform its Bremen and Eisenhuettenstadt (EKO) plants, Van Poelvoorde said.

ArcelorMittal's so-called "smart carbon" process would use carbon recycled from bioenergy, green electricity, and carbon capture and usage.

The company would close a blast furnace in each of the two plants and build electric arc furnaces for scrap smelting.

It would build a direct reduction of iron ore (DRI) plant at EKO, which could be run on gas instead of coal as a transition fuel initially, and later with hydrogen, which is considered carbon-neutral when derived from renewable electricity.

The DRI process cuts CO2 versus the integrated blast furnace route by two thirds.

The Bremen and EKO plans "have the potential to save five million tonnes of CO2 per year. That is significant," he said.

Meanwhile in France the French Finance Minister said during a visit to ArcelorMittal's Fos-sur-Mer plant in sourthern France that ArcelorMittal was investing 63 million euros in cutting the plant's carbon emissions, which will include a 15 million euros subsidy from the French state.

carbon emissions ArcelorMittal renewable power energy sector projects world's biggest steel producer EKO Bremen and Eisenhuettenstadt

ArcelorMittal looking for partners, subsidies for cleaner steelmaking in Germany

Pakistan successfully conducts flight test of Shaheen 1-A ballistic missile: ISPR

WHO yet to receive complete documentation for Sputnik V pre-qualification

WB approves $ 600mn to support expansion of Pakistan’s Ehsaas program

Pakistan reports highest number of COVID-19 cases since July after 4,368 people test positive in 24 hours

After 17 years, first PIA flight lands at Saidu Sharif Airport

'I plan to run for re-election, that's my expectation', says President Biden at his first solo news conference since taking office

Saudi reports fire at oil terminal as Huthis escalate attacks

Hard to meet May 1 deadline to withdraw US troops from Afghanistan, says Biden

Mexico passes 200,000 Covid deaths

O level exams to be held after May 15: Education minister

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters