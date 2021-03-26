ANL 38.37 Increased By ▲ 2.57 (7.18%)
ASC 15.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.19%)
ASL 24.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
AVN 93.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.27%)
BOP 8.27 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.73%)
BYCO 11.68 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (6.47%)
DGKC 124.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-1.5%)
EPCL 56.20 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (2.18%)
FCCL 22.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.87%)
FFBL 27.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.61%)
FFL 15.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.9%)
HASCOL 10.98 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.29%)
HUBC 85.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.12%)
HUMNL 6.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.9%)
JSCL 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.76%)
KAPCO 42.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.17%)
KEL 4.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
LOTCHEM 16.21 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (5.26%)
MLCF 46.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.14%)
PAEL 33.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.6%)
PIBTL 10.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.83%)
POWER 9.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.86%)
PPL 90.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.63%)
PRL 28.35 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (6.98%)
PTC 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.19%)
SILK 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.5%)
SNGP 40.80 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.99%)
TRG 164.90 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.55%)
UNITY 30.23 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.93%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.5%)
BR100 4,916 Decreased By ▼ -4.41 (-0.09%)
BR30 26,164 Increased By ▲ 111.68 (0.43%)
KSE100 45,511 Decreased By ▼ -215.57 (-0.47%)
KSE30 18,734 Decreased By ▼ -116.39 (-0.62%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,091
6324hr
Pakistan Cases
645,356
436824hr
Sindh
264,062
Punjab
207,765
Balochistan
19,427
Islamabad
54,347
KPK
82,677
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 26, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Suspension of Suez Canal traffic deepens global container crunch

  • In the latest challenge, more than 30 container ships are unable to sail after the 400-metre (430-yard) Ever Given boxship ran aground in the Suez Canal, blocking transit, the sources said.
Reuters 26 Mar 2021

The suspension of traffic through the Suez Canal has deepened problems for shipping lines that were already facing disruption and delays in supplying retail goods to consumers, shipping sources said.

Container shipping companies, carrying products ranging from mobile phones and designer goods to bananas, have been struggling for months with disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic and a surge in demand for retail goods that led to wider logistical bottlenecks around the world.

In the latest challenge, more than 30 container ships are unable to sail after the 400-metre (430-yard) Ever Given boxship ran aground in the Suez Canal, blocking transit, the sources said.

Attempts are being made to refloat the vessel, but one of the companies involved in the efforts said it may take weeks.

“With supply chains already under pressure, a large container ship has now literally blocked one of world trade’s major routes,” said ING senior economist Joanna Konings. “As the Suez Canal Authority works to free the canal, traffic is building up, and missing inputs will disrupt supply chains.”

Switzerland’s MSC, the world’s no.2 container shipping line, said all major container carriers had been impacted by the blockage in the Suez Canal.

“As a frequent user of the canal, MSC is monitoring the situation very closely for updates in case any fleet or service network contingency plans would be required and to see how container circulation may be affected in an already challenging market,” it said in a statement.

“MSC customers with cargo due for transit the canal in the coming days should be prepared for potential schedule changes.”

The world’s biggest shipping line, A.P. Moller Maersk said separately it was considering diverting vessels around the Cape of Good Hope, which would add five to six days to the journey between Asia and Europe.

It was also considering shipping time-sensitive cargo on trains and airplanes, but no decision had yet been taken.

Another leading company, Hapag Lloyd, said in a note to customers it was “presently looking into possible vessel diversions around the Cape of Good Hope”.

‘LONGER WAITING TIMES’

Trade and shipping sources said that, depending on how long the Suez disruptions last, the transport of goods from manufacturers in Asia to buyers in Europe could be further affected.

Leon Willems, spokesman for Rotterdam Port, Europe’s largest gateway, said logistics demand had already been outstripping capacity before the Suez incident.

“Every port in western Europe is going to feel this. We are now 48 hours into this and we hope for both companies and consumers that it will be resolved soon,” Willems said.

“When these ships do arrive in Europe, there will inevitably be longer waiting times,” he said. “We have a lot of space, but we don’t have an unlimited number of docks and cranes to unload these goods.”

Antwerp, another leading European port, had already been facing stretched container logistics for months, its chief executive, Jacques Vandermeiren, told Reuters.

“When you have disturbances in that global supply chain everyone is suffering,” he said.

Any further global disruptions will put even more strain on U.S. ports, which are already struggling with backlogs of over 90 ships, shipping sources said.

In recent weeks, the cost of transporting goods from Asia to the U.S. East Coast has surged to over $5,000 per FEU (forty-foot equivalent unit) versus $2,775 per FEU in March last year, and rates to the West Coast have also strengthened, data from S&P Global Platts Containers showed.

Container ships faced longer waiting and discharging times at West Coast ports than elsewhere in the United States and around the world, analysis from logistics platform project44 showed.

Ports on the U.S. East Coast are more exposed than West Coast ports to any disruptions in the Suez Canal, analysts said.

A spokeswoman for the Port of New York and New Jersey on the East Coast said there was no immediate impact but that the situation was being watched closely.

“A prolonged (Suez) closure would also worsen the current global container equipment shortage, as the boxes that are stuck along with the vessels cannot get repatriated to Asia, to be filled with new cargo,” said Alan Murphy, chief executive of analysts Sea-Intelligence.

“This in turn could put additional upwards pressure on the already record-high freight rates, as exporters scramble to secure what few empty containers remain.”

Coronavirus Egypt Shipping Suez Canal MV Ever Given shipping lanes Hapag Lloyd

Suspension of Suez Canal traffic deepens global container crunch

WB approves $ 600mn to support expansion of Pakistan’s Ehsaas program

Pakistan reports highest number of COVID-19 cases since July after 4,368 people test positive in 24 hours

After 17 years, first PIA flight lands at Saidu Sharif Airport

'I plan to run for re-election, that's my expectation', says President Biden at his first solo news conference since taking office

Saudi reports fire at oil terminal as Huthis escalate attacks

Hard to meet May 1 deadline to withdraw US troops from Afghanistan, says Biden

Mexico passes 200,000 Covid deaths

O level exams to be held after May 15: Education minister

Bill says SBP accountability being enhanced

Fiscal year 2016: IMF claims data on govt guarantees reported inaccurately

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters