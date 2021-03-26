7,368 acres of state land recovered

LAHORE: District Commissioner Lahore, Mudassar Riaz has said that the Lahore district administration has recovered 7368 acres of land, belonging to government as well as overseas Pakistanis, worth Rs24 billion in the last two years.

While addressing a press conference here on Thursday, he said that in the last 20 days they have recovered 168 acres of such land worth Rs9442 million. “We received 173 complaints from the overseas Pakistanis and during several operations against the land mafia they freed over 300 kanals of land and handed over to rightful owners, which worth Rs2933 million,” he said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021