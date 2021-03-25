ANL 35.80 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (5.6%)
ASC 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.59%)
ASL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.82%)
AVN 93.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-2.62%)
BOP 8.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
BYCO 10.97 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.2%)
DGKC 126.30 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.04%)
EPCL 55.00 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (2.52%)
FCCL 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
FFBL 27.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
FFL 15.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
HASCOL 10.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.34%)
HUBC 84.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.41%)
HUMNL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.72%)
JSCL 22.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
KAPCO 43.41 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (3.11%)
KEL 4.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.96%)
LOTCHEM 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
MLCF 46.61 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.24%)
PAEL 34.40 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (4.18%)
PIBTL 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.4%)
POWER 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.15%)
PPL 90.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.6%)
PRL 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.75%)
PTC 10.03 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (5.47%)
SILK 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.64%)
SNGP 40.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.25%)
TRG 163.99 Increased By ▲ 8.14 (5.22%)
UNITY 29.95 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.01%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.48%)
BR100 4,921 Increased By ▲ 6.52 (0.13%)
BR30 26,052 Increased By ▲ 261.5 (1.01%)
KSE100 45,726 Increased By ▲ 181.97 (0.4%)
KSE30 18,850 Increased By ▲ 49.33 (0.26%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,028
6324hr
Pakistan Cases
640,988
394624hr
Sindh
263,815
Punjab
205,314
Balochistan
19,395
Islamabad
53,684
KPK
81,787
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 26, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Wheat nears 3-month low on supply prospects; soy, corn also decline

  • CBOT May corn was down 6-1/2 cents at $5.46-3/4 a bushel and May soybeans were down 17-1/4 cents at $14.15-1/2 a bushel.
Reuters Updated 26 Mar 2021

CHICAGO: U.S. wheat futures fell to their lowest level of 2021 on Thursday, pressured by improving global production prospects and a firmer dollar, which tends to make U.S., grains less competitive globally, analysts said.

Corn and soybean futures also eased, following broad declines in commodities along with position-squaring ahead of key U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) reports next week.

As of 12:15 p.m. CDT (1715 GMT), Chicago Board of Trade May wheat was down 11-3/4 cents at $6.13 per bushel, after dipping to $6.09, the contract's lowest level since Dec. 28.

CBOT May corn was down 6-1/2 cents at $5.46-3/4 a bushel and May soybeans were down 17-1/4 cents at $14.15-1/2 a bushel.

CBOT May soybean oil fell its 2.5-cent daily limit, to 54.98 cents per pound, retreating from a contract high set this week.

Wheat set the bearish tone as production prospects improved with much-needed moisture falling this month in the U.S. Plains as well as in Russia.

Agriculture consultancy IKAR raised its forecast for Russia's 2021 wheat crop to 79.8 million tonnes, from 78 million previously.

"We've got wheat that needed some rain, and we are getting it. The Russian crop is getting bigger too," said Don Roose, president of Iowa-based U.S. Commodities. "It looks like stocks are building around the world, so wheat is the leader to the downside," Roose said.

The International Grains Council forecast global grain production would climb to a record 2.287 billion tonnes in the 2021/22 season, but it expects the larger supply to be entirely absorbed by higher consumption.

Declines in crude oil futures pressured prices for corn, which is used for ethanol fuel, and soyoil, a feedstock for biodiesel. Crude slid on worries about demand due to new pandemic restrictions in Europe.

Also, with CBOT corn and soybeans hovering near multi-year highs, traders are nervous about the USDA's March 31 U.S. planting intentions and quarterly stocks reports, which have a history of jolting markets.

Wheat Corn Soybeans CBOT soyoil USDA Dollar biodiesel Don Roose U.S. Commodities soybean oil

Wheat nears 3-month low on supply prospects; soy, corn also decline

NAB postpones Maryam Nawaz’s hearing scheduled for March 26

SC restrains ECP from holding re-polling in NA-75 Daska constituency

Pakistani nation stands with people of Kashmir in their freedom struggle: Alvi

IMF approves $500mn tranche, as Pakistan make satisfactory progress

IMF reviews Pakistan’s remedial action linked to noncomplying purchase

Brazil surpasses 300,000 Covid-19 deaths

UK could add France to 'red list' over variants: PM

Pakistan reports 3,946 new COVID-19 cases, 63 deaths in 24 hours amid third wave fears

AstraZeneca says vaccine 76% effective in updated US trial data

Resumption of Indo-Pak trade now in sight

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters