England captain Morgan out of final two India ODIs

PUNE: England captain Eoin Morgan will miss the last two one-day internationals against India, the England and Wales Cricket Board announced Thursday.

Morgan has been ruled out after sustaining a split webbing between his thumb and index finger of the right hand during a 66-run defeat by India in Tuesday's series opener, an injury that required four stitches.

The batsman went through a fielding drill during training at the MCA Stadium on Thursday and afterwards declared himself unfit.

Jos Buttler will captain 50-over champions England in Morgan's absence, with Liam Livingstone set to make his ODI debut in Friday's second match of the series.