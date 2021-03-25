Sports
England captain Morgan out of final two India ODIs
25 Mar 2021
PUNE: England captain Eoin Morgan will miss the last two one-day internationals against India, the England and Wales Cricket Board announced Thursday.
Morgan has been ruled out after sustaining a split webbing between his thumb and index finger of the right hand during a 66-run defeat by India in Tuesday's series opener, an injury that required four stitches.
The batsman went through a fielding drill during training at the MCA Stadium on Thursday and afterwards declared himself unfit.
Jos Buttler will captain 50-over champions England in Morgan's absence, with Liam Livingstone set to make his ODI debut in Friday's second match of the series.
