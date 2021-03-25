World
Russia to resume flights to Germany, Venezuela next month
- Russia suspended international flights in March last year at the start of the pandemic but has since resumed a selected number of routes.
25 Mar 2021
MOSCOW: Russia will resume commercial flights to Germany, Venezuela, Syria, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Sri Lanka from April 1, the country's official coronavirus task force said on Thursday.
Russia suspended international flights in March last year at the start of the pandemic but has since resumed a selected number of routes.
