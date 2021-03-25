Sri Lankan shares end lower as industrial stocks fall

Markets
Sri Lankan shares closed lower on Thursday, snapping a three-day winning streak, led by losses in industrial stocks.
The CSE All-Share Index ended down 0.51% at 7,099.13.
Conglomerates LOLC and Expolanka Holdings Plc were the top drags on the index, slipping 3.1% and 5%, respectively.
Trading volume rose to 114.2 million from 67.4 million in the previous session.
Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading 124 million Sri Lankan rupees ($626,263) worth of shares, according to exchange data.
Equity market turnover was 1.49 billion rupees, exchange data showed.
The Sri Lankan rupee was quoted at 198.00 against the dollar as of 1150 GMT, according to Refinitiv data.
