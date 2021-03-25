ANL 35.00 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (3.24%)
ASC 15.70 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.55%)
ASL 24.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
AVN 96.51 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (1.06%)
BOP 8.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
BYCO 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.32%)
DGKC 126.75 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (1.4%)
EPCL 55.08 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (2.67%)
FCCL 23.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.87%)
FFBL 28.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.54%)
FFL 15.94 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.18%)
HASCOL 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (4.5%)
HUBC 85.70 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.53%)
HUMNL 7.01 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.59%)
JSCL 23.00 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (3.14%)
KAPCO 43.10 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.38%)
KEL 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.48%)
LOTCHEM 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.23%)
MLCF 47.05 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.18%)
PAEL 34.50 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (4.48%)
PIBTL 10.87 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.12%)
POWER 9.87 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.92%)
PPL 92.13 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.69%)
PRL 27.05 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.31%)
PTC 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
SILK 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.82%)
SNGP 41.10 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.46%)
TRG 166.32 Increased By ▲ 10.47 (6.72%)
UNITY 29.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.51%)
WTL 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.48%)
BR100 4,972 Increased By ▲ 57.61 (1.17%)
BR30 26,318 Increased By ▲ 527.19 (2.04%)
KSE100 45,967 Increased By ▲ 422.37 (0.93%)
KSE30 18,988 Increased By ▲ 186.91 (0.99%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,028
6324hr
Pakistan Cases
640,988
394624hr
Sindh
263,815
Punjab
205,314
Balochistan
19,395
Islamabad
53,684
KPK
81,787
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 25, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Bucks hold off charging Celtics, Magic quench Suns

  • Fournier added 21 points and Chuma Okeke scored a career-high 17 off the bench in the dramatic win.
AFP 25 Mar 2021

LOS ANGELES: The Milwaukee Bucks pushed their NBA winning streak to eight games by the skin of their teeth on Wednesday, squandering a 25-point third-quarter lead but holding on to edge the Boston Celtics 121-119.

Khris Middleton scored 27 points and pulled down 13 rebounds for the Bucks, who escaped with the victory when Boston center Daniel Theis's three-point attempt failed to drop as time expired.

"Man, I thought it was good," Middleton admitted of Theis's wide-open effort -- which came on the heels of missed attempts from Boston's Kemba Walker and Marcus Smart. "Great play, great look."

For most of the night, it hadn't appeared the Bucks would be cutting it so close.

The Celtics trailed 90-65 midway through the third quarter but cut the deficit to two Jaylen Brown's three-pointer with 1:32 remaining.

"They made shots, we slowed down, missed some good looks," Middleton said. "Credit them, they hung in the game, found a way to get back in it and had a chance to win at the end."

Donte DiVincenzo blocked a Walker layup with 34.8 seconds to play and Brook Lopez blocked a Smart attempt with two seconds to play.

Bobby Portis scored 21 points off the bench for Milwaukee and Lopez and DiVincenzo added 17 apiece for the Bucks, whose two-time NBA Most Valuable Player Giannis Antetokounmpo had a quiet night of 13 points, eight rebounds and seven assists as he returned after resting his sprained left knee on Monday.

Jaylen Brown paced Boston with 24 points. Walker had 23 and Jayson Tatum, back after missing a game because of illness, added 18.

Orlando guard Evan Fournier drove for the game-winning layup with 6.4 seconds remaining in the Magic's 112-111 victory over the Phoenix Suns.

Magic center Nikola Vucevic put up 27 points and 14 rebounds -- his 30th double-double of the season.

Fournier added 21 points and Chuma Okeke scored a career-high 17 off the bench in the dramatic win.

"I'm honestly just very happy about the win tonight because I feel like we deserved it," Fournier said after the Magic emerged victorious after a fourth quarter featuring five lead changes.

Devin Booker scored 25 points and Chris Paul scored 23 for the Suns, who had won three straight.

Boston Milwaukee Bucks Kemba Walker Jaylen Brown

Bucks hold off charging Celtics, Magic quench Suns

Brazil surpasses 300,000 Covid-19 deaths

UK could add France to 'red list' over variants: PM

Pakistan reports 3,946 new COVID-19 cases, 63 deaths in 24 hours amid third wave fears

AstraZeneca says vaccine 76% effective in updated US trial data

Resumption of Indo-Pak trade now in sight

Pakistan Day military parade begins in Islamabad

IMF board approves loan tranche?

Taliban slam Ghani’s proposal for new election

Covid-19 hotspots, including Islamabad: Federal govt says schools to remain closed till April 11

Most of BITs to be scrapped

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters