Broadsheet Inquiry Report to be made public: minister

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry, on Wednesday, said that the Broadsheet Inquiry Report would be made public, adding that there were big names in the Broadsheet and the media would get a lot.

Talking to media, the minister said that it was the policy of Prime Minister Imran Khan to make all the inquiry reports public, and hoped that the Broadsheet Inquiry Report would also be made public.

Fawad Chaudhry invited the opposition parties for holding a meaningful dialogue on the much-needed electoral reforms.

“I once again invite the two parties, the Pakistan Peoples Party and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, to sit with the government on electoral reforms, so no one can cast doubt on the fairness of the elections in the future.”

The minister said that the government was taking serious measures for the electoral reforms in the best interest of the county, adding that the opposition should avoid undermining the parliament.

He said attention was being paid on promotion of electric vehicles as the future was connected with it.

Fawad Chaudhry said the government would attain advantage in the field of technology by the experience of China.

Talking to media persons after signing ceremony of a Memorandum of Understanding between the Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) and the Chinese Shenzhen University, he said the government had already announced free vaccinations for all the citizens of the country.

He said millions of people could be vaccinated systematically.

He said private imports were allowed, so that those who did not want to be lined up pay and get vaccinated.

About the Memorandum of Understanding, he said, the government would attain an advantage in the field of technology by the experience of China.

Under the MoU, he said, the Chinese would establish laboratories in Pakistan and the PEC would closely coordinate.

He expressed the hope that the recommendations of the ministry would be incorporated in the upcoming budget for the promotion of electric vehicles in the country.

As per the minister as many 2.2 million electric vehicles were operating in Pakistan in 2020, now this number had reached to 40 million.

He was of the view that electric vehicles were the future of the country.

