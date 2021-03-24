ANL 33.90 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (6.27%)
ASC 15.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.86%)
ASL 24.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-3.69%)
AVN 95.50 Increased By ▲ 3.30 (3.58%)
BOP 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
BYCO 10.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.08%)
DGKC 125.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.21%)
EPCL 53.65 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (3.97%)
FCCL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.48%)
FFBL 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.94%)
FFL 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.14%)
HASCOL 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.31%)
HUBC 85.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.29%)
HUMNL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.73%)
JSCL 22.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.36%)
KAPCO 42.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.45%)
KEL 4.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.71%)
LOTCHEM 15.41 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.73%)
MLCF 46.50 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.97%)
PAEL 33.02 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.36%)
PIBTL 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.65%)
POWER 9.59 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.7%)
PPL 91.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-1.12%)
PRL 26.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.75%)
PTC 9.51 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (11.88%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.52%)
SNGP 40.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.78%)
TRG 155.85 Increased By ▲ 11.85 (8.23%)
UNITY 29.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.3%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.85%)
BR100 4,914 Increased By ▲ 23.04 (0.47%)
BR30 25,790 Increased By ▲ 433.89 (1.71%)
KSE100 45,544 Increased By ▲ 136.86 (0.3%)
KSE30 18,801 Increased By ▲ 50.99 (0.27%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,965
3024hr
Pakistan Cases
637,042
330124hr
Sindh
263,664
Punjab
202,743
Balochistan
19,374
Islamabad
53,136
KPK
81,204
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 24, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

India antitrust watchdog orders probe into WhatsApp's new privacy policy

  • WhatsApp said in January it was updating its privacy policy to allow it to share some user data with parent Facebook and other group firms, resulting in a global backlash against the messaging app including in its biggest market, India.
Reuters 24 Mar 2021

NEW DELHI: The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Wednesday ordered a probe into the privacy policy update announced by Facebook-owned WhatsApp, saying the messaging service breached antitrust laws in the guise of its policy update.

WhatsApp said in January it was updating its privacy policy to allow it to share some user data with parent Facebook and other group firms, resulting in a global backlash against the messaging app including in its biggest market, India.

WhatsApp told the antitrust body that the policy update, which becomes effective in May, raised no competition law concerns, according to a copy of the antitrust order reviewed by Reuters.

terms and privacy policy WhatsApp's privacy terms CCI WhatsApp's policy Competition Commission of India

India antitrust watchdog orders probe into WhatsApp's new privacy policy

Pakistan to close educational institutes in COVID hotspot till April 11

Ship in blocked convoy in Egypt's Suez Canal on move: report

NPF ratio of Islamic Banking remains well below overall banking industry: SBP

LHC grants interim bail to Maryam Nawaz till April 12 in graft case

Deputy ruler of Dubai Sheikh Hamdan passes away

COVID outbreak: 30 deaths, 3,301 new infections reported in 24 hours

IHC reserves verdict on Gilani's petition challenging Senate chairman election

Middle East quartet calls for 'meaningful' Israel-Palestinian talks

North Korea tested missiles in first challenge to Biden administration: US official

How AstraZeneca's errors eroded US confidence in its Covid shot

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters