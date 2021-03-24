World
India antitrust watchdog orders probe into WhatsApp's new privacy policy
24 Mar 2021
NEW DELHI: The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Wednesday ordered a probe into the privacy policy update announced by Facebook-owned WhatsApp, saying the messaging service breached antitrust laws in the guise of its policy update.
WhatsApp said in January it was updating its privacy policy to allow it to share some user data with parent Facebook and other group firms, resulting in a global backlash against the messaging app including in its biggest market, India.
WhatsApp told the antitrust body that the policy update, which becomes effective in May, raised no competition law concerns, according to a copy of the antitrust order reviewed by Reuters.
