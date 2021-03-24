South Korea's MFG buys another 66,000 tonnes feed wheat

HAMBURG: South Korea's Major Feedmill Group (MFG) is believed to have purchased another 66,000 tonnes of animal feed wheat to be sourced from optional origins in a private deal on Wednesday without issuing an international tender, European traders said.

The group made the purchase at an estimated $269.65 a tonne c&f plus a $1.25 a tonne surcharge for additional port unloading, they said.

It was for August/September shipment and seller was said to be trading house Cargill.

Traders said earlier on Wednesday the MFG this week also purchased about 66,000 tonnes of feed wheat from trading house Cofco at $274.99 a tonne c&f plus a $1.50 a tonne surcharge for additional port unloading.