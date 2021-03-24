Markets
South Korea's MFG buys another 66,000 tonnes feed wheat
- The group made the purchase at an estimated $269.65 a tonne c&f plus a $1.25 a tonne surcharge for additional port unloading, they said.
- It was for August/September shipment and seller was said to be trading house Cargill.
24 Mar 2021
HAMBURG: South Korea's Major Feedmill Group (MFG) is believed to have purchased another 66,000 tonnes of animal feed wheat to be sourced from optional origins in a private deal on Wednesday without issuing an international tender, European traders said.
The group made the purchase at an estimated $269.65 a tonne c&f plus a $1.25 a tonne surcharge for additional port unloading, they said.
It was for August/September shipment and seller was said to be trading house Cargill.
Traders said earlier on Wednesday the MFG this week also purchased about 66,000 tonnes of feed wheat from trading house Cofco at $274.99 a tonne c&f plus a $1.50 a tonne surcharge for additional port unloading.
IHC dismisses Yousuf Raza Gillani’s petition challenging Senate chairman election
South Korea's MFG buys another 66,000 tonnes feed wheat
Pakistan to close educational institutes in COVID hotspot till April 11
Ship in blocked convoy in Egypt's Suez Canal on move: report
NPF ratio of Islamic Banking remains well below overall banking industry: SBP
LHC grants interim bail to Maryam Nawaz till April 12 in graft case
Deputy ruler of Dubai Sheikh Hamdan passes away
COVID outbreak: 30 deaths, 3,301 new infections reported in 24 hours
IHC reserves verdict on Gilani's petition challenging Senate chairman election
Middle East quartet calls for 'meaningful' Israel-Palestinian talks
North Korea tested missiles in first challenge to Biden administration: US official
How AstraZeneca's errors eroded US confidence in its Covid shot
Read more stories
Comments