ANL 33.90 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (6.27%)
ASC 15.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.86%)
ASL 24.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-3.69%)
AVN 95.50 Increased By ▲ 3.30 (3.58%)
BOP 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
BYCO 10.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.08%)
DGKC 125.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.21%)
EPCL 53.65 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (3.97%)
FCCL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.48%)
FFBL 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.94%)
FFL 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.14%)
HASCOL 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.31%)
HUBC 85.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.29%)
HUMNL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.73%)
JSCL 22.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.36%)
KAPCO 42.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.45%)
KEL 4.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.71%)
LOTCHEM 15.41 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.73%)
MLCF 46.50 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.97%)
PAEL 33.02 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.36%)
PIBTL 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.65%)
POWER 9.59 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.7%)
PPL 91.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-1.12%)
PRL 26.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.75%)
PTC 9.51 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (11.88%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.52%)
SNGP 40.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.78%)
TRG 155.85 Increased By ▲ 11.85 (8.23%)
UNITY 29.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.3%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.85%)
BR100 4,914 Increased By ▲ 23.04 (0.47%)
BR30 25,790 Increased By ▲ 433.89 (1.71%)
KSE100 45,544 Increased By ▲ 136.86 (0.3%)
KSE30 18,801 Increased By ▲ 50.99 (0.27%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,965
3024hr
Pakistan Cases
637,042
330124hr
Sindh
263,664
Punjab
202,743
Balochistan
19,374
Islamabad
53,136
KPK
81,204
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 24, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistan’s exports to USA increase 11.86pc to $3082mn in 8 months

  • The overall imports into the country increased by 8.59 percent, from US $29.604 billion to US $ 32.149 billion.
APP 24 Mar 2021

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s exports of goods and services to United State of America (USA) witnessed a surge of 11.86 percent during the eight months of financial year (2020-21) compared to the corresponding period last year.

The overall exports to USA were recorded as US $ 3082.199 million during July-February (2020-21) against exports of US $ 2755.188 million during July- February (2019-20), showing growth of 11.86 percent, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) data revealed.

Meanwhile, on year-to-year basis, exports to USA during February 2021 also increased by 27.68 percent, from US $ 314.802 million against the exports of US $401.949 million.

However, month-on-month basis, exports of USA were rose by 0.50 percent during February 2021 in comparison with exports of US $ 399.931 million in January 2021, SBP data said.

Overall Pakistan’s exports to other countries witnessed decline of 2.26 percent in eight months, from US $ 16.438 billion to US $ 16.065 billion.

On the other hand, the imports from USA into the country during the period under review were recorded as US $ 1467.056 million against US $ 1470.703 million last year, showing nominal decrease of 0.24 percent in seven months of this year.

Meanwhile, year-to-year basis, imports from USA during February 2021 decreased by 4.37 percent from US $247.366 million last year to US $236.532 million.

On month-on-month basis, the import from USA however increased by 0.30 percent during February 2021 when compared to the import of US $235.810 million in January 2021, SBP data said.

The overall imports into the country increased by 8.59 percent, from US $29.604 billion to US $ 32.149 billion.

Pakistan USA Trade Exports

Pakistan’s exports to USA increase 11.86pc to $3082mn in 8 months

Ship in blocked convoy in Egypt's Suez Canal on move: report

NPF ratio of Islamic Banking remains well below overall banking industry: SBP

LHC grants interim bail to Maryam Nawaz till April 12 in graft case

Deputy ruler of Dubai Sheikh Hamdan passes away

COVID outbreak: 30 deaths, 3,301 new infections reported in 24 hours

IHC reserves verdict on Gilani's petition challenging Senate chairman election

Middle East quartet calls for 'meaningful' Israel-Palestinian talks

North Korea tested missiles in first challenge to Biden administration: US official

How AstraZeneca's errors eroded US confidence in its Covid shot

Messages on 81st Pakistan Resolution Day: Xi says CPEC has entered ‘high quality’ phase of development

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters