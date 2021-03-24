Markets
Wall St opens higher ahead of March business surveys; Intel shines
- The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 47.7 points, or 0.15%, at the open to 32470.88.
- The S&P 500 rose 9.4 points, or 0.24%, at the open to 3919.93, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 61.5 points, or 0.47%, to 13289.243 at the opening bell.
24 Mar 2021
US stock indexes opened higher on Wednesday as Intel's shares jumped on plans to expand chip making capacity, while investors looked to business surveys for March and another day of testimonies from the top two US economic officials.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 47.7 points, or 0.15%, at the open to 32470.88. The S&P 500 rose 9.4 points, or 0.24%, at the open to 3919.93, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 61.5 points, or 0.47%, to 13289.243 at the opening bell.
