ANL 33.90 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (6.27%)
ASC 15.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.86%)
ASL 24.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-3.69%)
AVN 95.50 Increased By ▲ 3.30 (3.58%)
BOP 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
BYCO 10.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.08%)
DGKC 125.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.21%)
EPCL 53.65 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (3.97%)
FCCL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.48%)
FFBL 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.94%)
FFL 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.14%)
HASCOL 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.31%)
HUBC 85.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.29%)
HUMNL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.73%)
JSCL 22.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.36%)
KAPCO 42.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.45%)
KEL 4.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.71%)
LOTCHEM 15.41 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.73%)
MLCF 46.50 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.97%)
PAEL 33.02 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.36%)
PIBTL 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.65%)
POWER 9.59 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.7%)
PPL 91.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-1.12%)
PRL 26.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.75%)
PTC 9.51 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (11.88%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.52%)
SNGP 40.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.78%)
TRG 155.85 Increased By ▲ 11.85 (8.23%)
UNITY 29.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.3%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.85%)
BR100 4,914 Increased By ▲ 23.04 (0.47%)
BR30 25,790 Increased By ▲ 433.89 (1.71%)
KSE100 45,544 Increased By ▲ 136.86 (0.3%)
KSE30 18,801 Increased By ▲ 50.99 (0.27%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,965
3024hr
Pakistan Cases
637,042
330124hr
Sindh
263,664
Punjab
202,743
Balochistan
19,374
Islamabad
53,136
KPK
81,204
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 24, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Interior ministry approves deployment of rangers outside NAB office Lahore: Rashid

  • The minister clarified that the Punjab police would lead from the front in providing security to the NAB’s Lahore office.
APP 24 Mar 2021

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Wednesday said that the ministry has approved deployment of Rangers outside the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore office on Punjab government’s request.

Addressing a news conference, he said the Punjab government had requested the federal government to maintain law and order in the provincial capital ahead of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz appearance before the NAB, on Friday (March 26).

The minister clarified that the Punjab police would lead from the front in providing security to the NAB’s Lahore office.

Earlier, the NAB, Lahore sought foolproof security from the Law Enforcement Agencies including Punjab police and Rangers to protect its building from the PML-N goons.

The NAB also asked the authorities concerned to declare its Lahore office ‘red zone’ after the PML-N directed to its political leadership to accompany Maryam during her appearing before the anti-graft watchdog.

He said PML-N vice president intends to secure interim bail from Lahore High Court ahead of her hearing and at the same time, convincing people to gather outside NAB on March 26.

"A genuine political leader do not use workers as a shield rather lead them from the front." said the minster.

He said, PML-N's show of power outside NAB office is not for the government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf but to pressurize the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

The opposition's moves had always provided political benefits to Prime Minister Imran Khan, he maintained.

He noted that both the parties PPP and PML-N had always dug political pit falls for each others and there were many instances in that regard. Now, they disagreed with each others over the selection of leader of the opposition in the Senate.

Criticizing the Pakistan Democratic Movement chief, he said Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s political career has come to an end and now he had become a rolling stone between the PML-N and PPP.

The Interior minister made a passionate appeal to the masses to refrain from participating in any public gathering as Lahore had witnessed a spike in the corona virus cases with 14 percent positivity rate.

NAB Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Maryam Nawaz

Interior ministry approves deployment of rangers outside NAB office Lahore: Rashid

Ship in blocked convoy in Egypt's Suez Canal on move: report

NPF ratio of Islamic Banking remains well below overall banking industry: SBP

LHC grants interim bail to Maryam Nawaz till April 12 in graft case

Deputy ruler of Dubai Sheikh Hamdan passes away

COVID outbreak: 30 deaths, 3,301 new infections reported in 24 hours

IHC reserves verdict on Gilani's petition challenging Senate chairman election

Middle East quartet calls for 'meaningful' Israel-Palestinian talks

North Korea tested missiles in first challenge to Biden administration: US official

How AstraZeneca's errors eroded US confidence in its Covid shot

Messages on 81st Pakistan Resolution Day: Xi says CPEC has entered ‘high quality’ phase of development

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters