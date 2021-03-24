KIA Lucky Motors rolls out the 25,000th unit of KIA Sportage

KIA Lucky Motors continues to grow and establish a foothold in the Pakistani automobile market after successfully rolling out the 25000th unit of its popular SUV named KIA Sportage.

The company celebrated this milestone during a ceremony held at its KLM plant in Karachi.

The KIA Sportage SUV has also emerged as a key player in Pakistan's compact crossover SUV market, registering record-high sales since its launch, according to Pakwheels.com

Moreover, KIA Sportage's success is also evident from the fact that the company has been able to sell around 1,500 units of KIA Sportage every month for past few months.

It is also important to note that KIA made it to the top three cars sellers of the month. The automaker was also able to surpass its competitor Honda's sales by selling more than 2,500 cars in January 2021.

The automaker is soon planning to launch its fifth car called KIA Sorento in the Pakistani market. KIA Sorento will be a 7-seater luxurious SUV, which is now officially available for bookings at PKR 2,500,000.