Barty on the road again in Miami after pandemic absence

MIAMI: World number one Ashleigh Barty is preparing to spend the rest of the season on the road as she prepares to defend her Miami Open title this week in her first overseas appearance since the pandemic.

The 24-year-old from Queensland elected not to travel outside Australia after the WTA Tour resumed last year, skipping both the US Open and the rescheduled French Open at Roland Garros in September.

However with Covid-19 in retreat in several parts of the world, and authorities more adept at managing safety protocols, Barty has travelled to Florida for the first stop on what should be a gruelling year.

The Aussie got a taste of international travel in the age of coronavirus when her journey to the United States ended up taking nearly 50 hours.

"It was a long one," Barty said Tuesday. "It was about 48 hours door-to-door. We had a flight cancellation leaving Australia, another flight cancellation when we got to L.A. It was quite a wriggle around.

"Tough playing tennis after traveling again. Quite a while since I've done that. I'm looking forward to feeling good in another day's time."

Barty, who will face either Hailey Baptiste of the United States or Slovakia's Kristina Kucova in her opening game, said she is excited for the season ahead despite finding leaving Australia difficult.

"It was quite hard to leave and quite emotional to me," she said.

"But I think we're excited to have the opportunity to play the whole season. We're looking at staying away the whole season."