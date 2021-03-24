ANL 32.85 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (2.98%)
ASC 15.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.58%)
ASL 24.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.74%)
AVN 91.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.75%)
BOP 8.28 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.1%)
BYCO 10.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.9%)
DGKC 125.56 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (1.67%)
EPCL 53.25 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (3.2%)
FCCL 23.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
FFBL 27.54 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.25%)
FFL 15.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
HASCOL 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.13%)
HUBC 85.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.88%)
HUMNL 6.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.17%)
JSCL 22.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.23%)
KAPCO 42.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
KEL 4.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
LOTCHEM 15.42 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.8%)
MLCF 46.06 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.01%)
PAEL 33.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.91%)
PIBTL 10.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.37%)
POWER 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.85%)
PPL 91.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-1.56%)
PRL 26.68 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.68%)
PTC 9.06 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (6.59%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.52%)
SNGP 41.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.1%)
TRG 145.60 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.11%)
UNITY 29.98 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.81%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.31%)
BR100 4,904 Increased By ▲ 12.59 (0.26%)
BR30 25,510 Increased By ▲ 153.84 (0.61%)
KSE100 45,468 Increased By ▲ 60.36 (0.13%)
KSE30 18,757 Increased By ▲ 7.5 (0.04%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,965
3024hr
Pakistan Cases
637,042
330124hr
Sindh
263,664
Punjab
202,743
Balochistan
19,374
Islamabad
53,136
KPK
81,204
Barty on the road again in Miami after pandemic absence

  • "Tough playing tennis after traveling again. Quite a while since I've done that. I'm looking forward to feeling good in another day's time."
AFP 24 Mar 2021

MIAMI: World number one Ashleigh Barty is preparing to spend the rest of the season on the road as she prepares to defend her Miami Open title this week in her first overseas appearance since the pandemic.

The 24-year-old from Queensland elected not to travel outside Australia after the WTA Tour resumed last year, skipping both the US Open and the rescheduled French Open at Roland Garros in September.

However with Covid-19 in retreat in several parts of the world, and authorities more adept at managing safety protocols, Barty has travelled to Florida for the first stop on what should be a gruelling year.

The Aussie got a taste of international travel in the age of coronavirus when her journey to the United States ended up taking nearly 50 hours.

"It was a long one," Barty said Tuesday. "It was about 48 hours door-to-door. We had a flight cancellation leaving Australia, another flight cancellation when we got to L.A. It was quite a wriggle around.

"Tough playing tennis after traveling again. Quite a while since I've done that. I'm looking forward to feeling good in another day's time."

Barty, who will face either Hailey Baptiste of the United States or Slovakia's Kristina Kucova in her opening game, said she is excited for the season ahead despite finding leaving Australia difficult.

"It was quite hard to leave and quite emotional to me," she said.

"But I think we're excited to have the opportunity to play the whole season. We're looking at staying away the whole season."

