Samsung working on a double-folding phone to add to its foldable lineup

Samsung is working on a double-folding foldable phone to add to its foldable lineup, according to reports by Nikkei Asia.

This new phone will be the third foldable phone launched by Samsung after Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip and is expected to be revealed around the end of this year.

Although the phone's complete design is not finalized as yet, it can be confirmed that the phone will feature two hinges and will fold into three segments, as reported by the Verge.

Moreover, there are predictions that the phone's screen could have a more standard 16:9 or 18:9 aspect ratio, which will make it easier for app makers to design apps for the phone.

However, it is important to note that this would not be the first phone with multiple folds, as Xiaomi and Huawei have also been considering the multiple fold design for their foldable phones. Nonetheless, both of Samsung's competitors eventually decided to opt for the single-fold style.

The launch of a third foldable phone not only indicates the company's efforts in improving its foldable lineup by making something available for everyone, but also points towards the Samsung's ability to successfully navigate the chip shortages issue, which has been impacting the entire smartphone industry.

As producing foldable phones take more time and effort than normal phones, the South Korean smartphone manufacturer has to increase its production efforts, while maintaining an efficient supply of internal parts to ensure that its new foldable phones are available for sale on time.