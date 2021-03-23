ANL 31.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-3.77%)
ASC 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.11%)
ASL 25.23 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.56%)
AVN 92.20 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (1.87%)
BOP 8.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.03%)
BYCO 11.07 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
DGKC 123.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-1.67%)
EPCL 51.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.53%)
FCCL 23.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFBL 27.20 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.78%)
FFL 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.17%)
HASCOL 11.48 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (6.99%)
HUBC 85.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.8%)
HUMNL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.58%)
JSCL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.54%)
KAPCO 42.29 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.69%)
KEL 4.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.64%)
LOTCHEM 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.92%)
MLCF 45.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.65%)
PAEL 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.5%)
PIBTL 10.82 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
POWER 9.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.74%)
PPL 92.54 Increased By ▲ 6.24 (7.23%)
PRL 26.50 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (4.7%)
PTC 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.19%)
SILK 1.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.65 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (5.71%)
TRG 144.00 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (1.91%)
UNITY 29.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.16%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.7%)
BR100 4,891 Increased By ▲ 56.03 (1.16%)
BR30 25,356 Increased By ▲ 395.94 (1.59%)
KSE100 45,407 Increased By ▲ 506.02 (1.13%)
KSE30 18,750 Increased By ▲ 272.96 (1.48%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,935
7224hr
Pakistan Cases
633,741
327024hr
Sindh
263,464
Punjab
200,969
Balochistan
19,347
Islamabad
52,676
KPK
80,519
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 23, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Demand for solar modules rise as Pakistan moves towards renewable energy

  • Pakistan had a total power generation capacity of 38,719MW as of 30 June 2020, solar PV accounts for 530MW, holding a share of 1.36% of total power generation capacity in the country.
Ali Ahmed 23 Mar 2021

As Pakistan moves towards renewable energy production, the demand for solar modules has increased dramatically.

China-based LONGi Solar, a world-leading manufacturer of high-efficiency mono-crystalline solar cells and modules has confirmed solar module sales to Pakistan for 2021 have reached 500MWp, the majority of which are for its Hi-MO 5 series modules, which account for 422MWp of the total (84.4%).

The company informed in a statement that it has secured a number of notable clients and projects in the country, including an order from Reon Energy for Pakistan’s largest commercial solar project to date at 70MWp. This project will use Hi-MO 5 540/545Wp modules and will be completed in four clusters, with an estimated commercial operation date in Q3 2021.

Other notable LONGi clients in the country include the Four Brothers Group, which has signed a 68MWp distribution agreement for orders to be completed in Q2 and Q3 2021, NMC Group, and numerous other developers and installers of megawatt-level commercial projects in Pakistan. Many of these developers will be using the Hi-MO 5 series of modules.

“As Pakistan is prioritizing its energy generation methods and enhancing capacity to produce clean energy in order to meet growing demand without degrading the environment, energy project cooperation is playing a pivotal role,” stated Dennis She, Senior Vice President at LONGi Solar.

Pakistan had a total power generation capacity of 38,719MW as of 30 June 2020, solar PV accounts for 530MW, holding a share of 1.36% of total power generation capacity in the country.

President Arif Alvi made a statement at UN’s Climate Ambition Summit 2020, claiming that Pakistan will cease to develop any new coal-fired power plant. Renewable energy will be the main source to fulfill the country’s commitment in CO2 reduction, boosting its share in total generation from 4% to 30% by 2030.

Pakistan renewable energy President Dr. Arif Alvi LONGI solar solar modules

Demand for solar modules rise as Pakistan moves towards renewable energy

US NIAID raises concern AstraZeneca may have provided incomplete efficacy data from latest Covid-19 trial

China to gift more doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Pakistan this month

Joe Biden felicitates President Arif Alvi on Pakistan Day

Designs of India’s planned hydroelectric plants: Pakistan to raise objections

Govt tightens SOPs

Growing global vaccine gap ‘grotesque’: WHO

Construction industry fuelling growth: govt

Private sector refuses to sell vaccine on govt-approved rates

Investment in REITs: SBP reforms regulations to facilitate banks, DFIs

West sanctions China, Beijing hits back at EU

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters