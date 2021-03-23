Demand for solar modules rise as Pakistan moves towards renewable energy

As Pakistan moves towards renewable energy production, the demand for solar modules has increased dramatically.

China-based LONGi Solar, a world-leading manufacturer of high-efficiency mono-crystalline solar cells and modules has confirmed solar module sales to Pakistan for 2021 have reached 500MWp, the majority of which are for its Hi-MO 5 series modules, which account for 422MWp of the total (84.4%).

The company informed in a statement that it has secured a number of notable clients and projects in the country, including an order from Reon Energy for Pakistan’s largest commercial solar project to date at 70MWp. This project will use Hi-MO 5 540/545Wp modules and will be completed in four clusters, with an estimated commercial operation date in Q3 2021.

Other notable LONGi clients in the country include the Four Brothers Group, which has signed a 68MWp distribution agreement for orders to be completed in Q2 and Q3 2021, NMC Group, and numerous other developers and installers of megawatt-level commercial projects in Pakistan. Many of these developers will be using the Hi-MO 5 series of modules.

“As Pakistan is prioritizing its energy generation methods and enhancing capacity to produce clean energy in order to meet growing demand without degrading the environment, energy project cooperation is playing a pivotal role,” stated Dennis She, Senior Vice President at LONGi Solar.

Pakistan had a total power generation capacity of 38,719MW as of 30 June 2020, solar PV accounts for 530MW, holding a share of 1.36% of total power generation capacity in the country.

President Arif Alvi made a statement at UN’s Climate Ambition Summit 2020, claiming that Pakistan will cease to develop any new coal-fired power plant. Renewable energy will be the main source to fulfill the country’s commitment in CO2 reduction, boosting its share in total generation from 4% to 30% by 2030.