Gilani, Mandviwalla get Covid jab

LAHORE: Former premier Yusuf Raza Gilani and former deputy chairman Senate Salim Mandviwalla received the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine at Expo Centre on Monday.

Both of them visited the Expo Centre to get a dose of the vaccine. Speaking on the occasion, Mandviwalla expressed his concern over the rising number of corona patients in the country, saying that the public should use a face mask while going out of homes.

