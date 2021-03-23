KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (March 22, 2021).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 4,895.91 High: 4,900.45 Low: 4,798.91 Net Change: (+) 60.82 Volume ('000): 421,769 Value ('000): 20,926,997 Makt Cap 1,378,056,428,308 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,156.77 NET CH. (-) 17.41 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,766.77 NET CH. (+) 14.66 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,744.44 NET CH. (+) 85.93 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,209.67 NET CH. (+) 184.28 ------------------------------------ BR TECH. & COMM. ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,688.33 NET CH. (+) 89.53 ------------------------------------ As on: 22-March-2021 ====================================

