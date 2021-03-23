Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
23 Mar 2021
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (March 22, 2021).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 4,895.91
High: 4,900.45
Low: 4,798.91
Net Change: (+) 60.82
Volume ('000): 421,769
Value ('000): 20,926,997
Makt Cap 1,378,056,428,308
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,156.77
NET CH. (-) 17.41
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,766.77
NET CH. (+) 14.66
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,744.44
NET CH. (+) 85.93
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,209.67
NET CH. (+) 184.28
------------------------------------
BR TECH. & COMM.
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,688.33
NET CH. (+) 89.53
------------------------------------
As on: 22-March-2021
====================================
