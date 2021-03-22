ANL 31.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-3.77%)
ASC 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.11%)
ASL 25.23 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.56%)
AVN 92.20 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (1.87%)
BOP 8.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.03%)
BYCO 11.07 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
DGKC 123.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-1.67%)
EPCL 51.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.53%)
FCCL 23.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFBL 27.20 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.78%)
FFL 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.17%)
HASCOL 11.48 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (6.99%)
HUBC 85.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.8%)
HUMNL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.58%)
JSCL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.54%)
KAPCO 42.29 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.69%)
KEL 4.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.64%)
LOTCHEM 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.92%)
MLCF 45.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.65%)
PAEL 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.5%)
PIBTL 10.82 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
POWER 9.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.74%)
PPL 92.54 Increased By ▲ 6.24 (7.23%)
PRL 26.50 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (4.7%)
PTC 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.19%)
SILK 1.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.65 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (5.71%)
TRG 144.00 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (1.91%)
UNITY 29.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.16%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.7%)
BR100 4,891 Increased By ▲ 56.03 (1.16%)
BR30 25,356 Increased By ▲ 395.94 (1.59%)
KSE100 45,407 Increased By ▲ 506.02 (1.13%)
KSE30 18,750 Increased By ▲ 272.96 (1.48%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,863
2024hr
Pakistan Cases
630,471
366924hr
Sindh
263,290
Punjab
199,040
Balochistan
19,342
Islamabad
52,086
KPK
80,037
Raw sugar prices fall as Brazilian currency weakens

  • A weaker real encourages Brazilian exporters to sell dollar-priced commodities such as sugar and coffee because it raises their returns in local currency terms.
  • Dealers noted buying emerged around the day's low of 15.55 cents a lb, a level where it also found support on Friday and in early February.
Reuters 22 Mar 2021

LONDON: Raw sugar and arabica coffee futures on ICE were lower on Monday, weighed partly by renewed weakness in the currency of Brazil, the top producer of both commodities.

A weaker real encourages Brazilian exporters to sell dollar-priced commodities such as sugar and coffee because it raises their returns in local currency terms.

SUGAR

May raw sugar fell by 0.14 cents, or 0.9%, to 15.62 cents per lb at 1427 GMT.

Dealers noted buying emerged around the day's low of 15.55 cents a lb, a level where it also found support on Friday and in early February.

Dealers were keeping a close watch on the outlook for production in the key Centre-South region of Brazil where a slow start to the harvest is expected.

"Worries about that crop remain, or are even growing, as the forecast rainfall has once again disappointed," broker Marex Spectron said in a report, also noting concern about competition from soybeans for transport to ports in Brazil.

May white sugar fell by $2.10, or 0.5%, to $451.30 a tonne.

COFFEE

May arabica coffee fell by 1.25 cents, or 1.0%, to $1.2775 per lb after dipping to a two-week low of $1.2690.

Dealers noted funds have been scaling back long positions in arabica coffee during the recent decline.

May robusta coffee fell by $4, or 0.3%, to $1,376 a tonne.

COCOA

May London cocoa fell by 4 pounds, or 0.2%, to 1,732 pounds a tonne.

Dealers said concerns that demand in Europe could be curbed as another wave of the COVID-19 pandemic hits the continent were weighing on prices.

May New York cocoa rose by $9, or 0.4%, to $2,502 a tonne.

Rains were below average last week in most of Ivory Coast's cocoa-growing regions, but soil moisture remained at a good level for the April-to-September mid-crop, farmers said on Monday.

