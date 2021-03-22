Rupee gains 12 paisas against dollar

ISLAMABAD: The exchange rate of Pakistan rupee strengthened by 12 paisas against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Monday and closed at Rs155.85 as compared to the previous day’s closing of Rs155.97.

According to Forex Association of Pakistan, the buying and selling rates of dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs155.8 and Rs156.5 respectively.

Similarly, the price of euro was depreciated by 37 paisas and closed at Rs185.51 against the last day’s trading of Rs185.88, the State Bank of Pakistan reported.

The Japanese Yen remained unchanged to close at Rs1.43, whereas a decrease of Rs 1.35 was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound, which was traded at Rs216.13 as compared to its last closing of Rs 217.48.

The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal decreased by 03 paisas each to close at Rs 42.43 and Rs 41.55 respectively.