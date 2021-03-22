Zaidi praises AKFixit for exposing those responsible for mess in Karachi

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi on Monday praised MNA Alamgir Khan- Fixit (AKFixit) for exposing those who are responsible for the mess in Karachi.

In a tweet, he said "excellent idea to expose those who are responsible for this mess!, adding that "AKFixit please let me know where I can get these standees made, so we can put them up all over Karachi".

He said that the Chief Minister Sindh needed some marketing help to show the work he has done for Karachittes.