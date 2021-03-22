Pakistan
Zaidi praises AKFixit for exposing those responsible for mess in Karachi
- He said that the Chief Minister Sindh needed some marketing help to show the work he has done for Karachittes.
22 Mar 2021
ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi on Monday praised MNA Alamgir Khan- Fixit (AKFixit) for exposing those who are responsible for the mess in Karachi.
In a tweet, he said "excellent idea to expose those who are responsible for this mess!, adding that "AKFixit please let me know where I can get these standees made, so we can put them up all over Karachi".
