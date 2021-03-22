Pakistan
President confers Nishan-e-Imtiaz (M) on new air chief
22 Mar 2021
ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi Monday confered Nishan-e-Imtiaz (M) on Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmad Baber at a special investiture ceremony held here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.
He decorated the new air chief with the prestigious award in recognition to his services for the country.
The ceremony was attended by senior officials of the government and armed forces.
President confers Nishan-e-Imtiaz (M) on new air chief
