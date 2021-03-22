ANL 31.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-3.77%)
ASC 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.11%)
ASL 25.23 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.56%)
AVN 92.20 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (1.87%)
BOP 8.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.03%)
BYCO 11.07 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
DGKC 123.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-1.67%)
EPCL 51.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.53%)
FCCL 23.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFBL 27.20 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.78%)
FFL 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.17%)
HASCOL 11.48 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (6.99%)
HUBC 85.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.8%)
HUMNL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.58%)
JSCL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.54%)
KAPCO 42.29 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.69%)
KEL 4.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.64%)
LOTCHEM 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.92%)
MLCF 45.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.65%)
PAEL 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.5%)
PIBTL 10.82 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
POWER 9.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.74%)
PPL 92.54 Increased By ▲ 6.24 (7.23%)
PRL 26.50 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (4.7%)
PTC 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.19%)
SILK 1.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.65 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (5.71%)
TRG 144.00 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (1.91%)
UNITY 29.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.16%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.7%)
BR100 4,891 Increased By ▲ 56.03 (1.16%)
BR30 25,356 Increased By ▲ 395.94 (1.59%)
KSE100 45,407 Increased By ▲ 506.02 (1.13%)
KSE30 18,750 Increased By ▲ 272.96 (1.48%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,863
2024hr
Pakistan Cases
630,471
366924hr
Sindh
263,290
Punjab
199,040
Balochistan
19,342
Islamabad
52,086
KPK
80,037
Markets

Raw sugar prices edge up, cocoa and coffee weaken

  • May raw sugar rose by 0.03 cents, or 0.2%, to 15.79 cents per lb.
  • May London cocoa fell by 13 pounds, or 0.75%, to 1,723 pounds a tonne.
  • May arabica coffee fell by 0.65 cents, or 0.5%, to $1.2835 per lb.
Reuters Updated 22 Mar 2021

LONDON: Raw sugar futures on ICE edged up on Monday, underpinned by the prospect of a slow start to the harvest in the key Centre-South region of Brazil, while cocoa and coffee prices were weaker.

SUGAR

May raw sugar rose by 0.03 cents, or 0.2%, to 15.79 cents per lb at 1215 GMT.

Dealers noted the outlook on price charts had become more constructive after the market found support at 15.55 cents on Friday, a level that also provided support in early February.

Overall weakness in commodity markets should, however, limit the scope of any recovery in prices after its recent fall which has seen funds reduce a net long position.

Dealers were keeping a close watch on the outlook for production in the key Centre-South region of Brazil where a slow start to the harvest is expected.

"Worries about that crop remain, or are even growing, as the forecast rainfall has once again disappointed," broker Marex Spectron said in a report, also noting concern about competition from soybeans for transport to ports in Brazil.

May white sugar rose by $1.50, or 0.3%, to $454.90 a tonne.

COCOA

May London cocoa fell by 13 pounds, or 0.75%, to 1,723 pounds a tonne.

Dealers said broad-based weakness in commodity markets and concerns that demand in Europe could be curbed as another wave of the COVID-19 pandemic hits the continent contributed to weakness in prices.

Cocoa arrivals at ports in top grower Ivory Coast reached 1.622 million tonnes by March 21 since the start of the season on Oct. 1, exporters estimated on Monday, down 0.1% from 1.623 million tonnes over the same period last season.

May New York cocoa fell by $13, or 0.5%, to $2,480 a tonne.

COFFEE

May arabica coffee fell by 0.65 cents, or 0.5%, to $1.2835 per lb.

May robusta coffee fell by $3, or 0.2%, to $1,377 a tonne.

Cocoa prices coffee exports sugar price Raw sugar prices cocoa crop sugar market coffee producer

