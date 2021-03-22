ANL 31.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-3.77%)
ASC 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.11%)
ASL 25.23 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.56%)
AVN 92.20 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (1.87%)
BOP 8.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.03%)
BYCO 11.07 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
DGKC 123.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-1.67%)
EPCL 51.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.53%)
FCCL 23.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFBL 27.20 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.78%)
FFL 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.17%)
HASCOL 11.48 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (6.99%)
HUBC 85.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.8%)
HUMNL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.58%)
JSCL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.54%)
KAPCO 42.29 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.69%)
KEL 4.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.64%)
LOTCHEM 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.92%)
MLCF 45.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.65%)
PAEL 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.5%)
PIBTL 10.82 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
POWER 9.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.74%)
PPL 92.54 Increased By ▲ 6.24 (7.23%)
PRL 26.50 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (4.7%)
PTC 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.19%)
SILK 1.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.65 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (5.71%)
TRG 144.00 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (1.91%)
UNITY 29.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.16%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.7%)
BR100 4,891 Increased By ▲ 56.03 (1.16%)
BR30 25,356 Increased By ▲ 395.94 (1.59%)
KSE100 45,407 Increased By ▲ 506.02 (1.13%)
KSE30 18,750 Increased By ▲ 272.96 (1.48%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,863
2024hr
Pakistan Cases
630,471
366924hr
Sindh
263,290
Punjab
199,040
Balochistan
19,342
Islamabad
52,086
KPK
80,037
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Chinese says vessels in disputed sea are 'fishing boats' after Manila protest

  • Manila called on China to "immediately recall these boats violating our maritime rights and encroaching into our sovereign territory".
AFP 22 Mar 2021

BEIJING: Chinese vessels gathered near a disputed reef in the South China Sea are "fishing boats" sheltering from poor weather, the foreign ministry said Monday, a day after the Philippines described their presence as an incursion.

China claims almost the entirety of the resource-rich sea, and has been accused by the United States of efforts to "intimidate, coerce and threaten other nations" to control it.

The Philippines on Sunday said more than 200 militia boats were spotted "in line formation" at the boomerang-shaped Whitsun Reef around 320 kilometres (175 nautical miles) west of Palawan Island on March 7.

Manila called on China to "immediately recall these boats violating our maritime rights and encroaching into our sovereign territory".

But Beijing disputed the claim, saying that "for a long time, Chinese fishing boats have been fishing in waters near the reef", which it said was a part of the contested Spratly Islands.

"Recently, due to conditions at sea, some Chinese fishing boats have been sheltering from the wind near the Whitsun Reef," foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told reporters.

"We believe this is very normal, and hope all parties can consider it rationally."

The Philippines' Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin said on Twitter he had lodged a diplomatic protest over the vessels.

Beijing often invokes the so-called nine-dash line to justify its apparent historic rights over most of the South China Sea, parts of which are also claimed by Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines and Brunei.

China has ignored a 2016 international tribunal decision that declared its assertion as without basis.

South China Sea Manila protest fishing boats vessels

Chinese says vessels in disputed sea are 'fishing boats' after Manila protest

COVID-19: NCOC decides to increase restrictions, tighten implementation of SOPs as Pakistan fears 'third wave'

Gilani moves IHC challenging rejection of seven votes in Senate chairman election

Pakistan to receive China's CanSino COVID-19 vaccine for commercial sale this week

Taliban claim they floated the proposal for reduction in violence, not the US

Europe can achieve herd immunity by July: EU commissioner

Turkish lira plunges 17% after central bank boss sacked

Govt rejects allegations against vaccine efficacy

201 to 300 electricity units: Subsidy likely to be withdrawn

Delayed payment of RLNG bills to SNGPL: MoI&P seeks Rs1.5bn LPS waiver

Arbitration Agreement: Govt, KE narrow down differences over ToRs

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters