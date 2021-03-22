ANL 33.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.76%)
ASC 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (3.4%)
ASL 24.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (4.68%)
AVN 90.51 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (1.47%)
BOP 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-9.82%)
BYCO 11.04 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (9.85%)
DGKC 125.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (0.88%)
EPCL 52.40 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.14%)
FCCL 23.10 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.27%)
FFBL 26.99 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.28%)
FFL 16.13 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.74%)
HASCOL 10.73 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (9.94%)
HUBC 83.50 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.64%)
HUMNL 6.96 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.88%)
JSCL 22.12 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.41%)
KAPCO 42.00 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (3.65%)
KEL 4.28 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.38%)
LOTCHEM 15.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
MLCF 45.90 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.66%)
PAEL 33.40 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.37%)
PIBTL 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
POWER 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PPL 86.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.23%)
PRL 25.31 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (7.25%)
PTC 8.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
SNGP 39.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 141.30 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (2.24%)
UNITY 30.09 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.05%)
BR100 4,835 Increased By ▲ 40.26 (0.84%)
BR30 24,961 Increased By ▲ 348.66 (1.42%)
KSE100 44,901 Increased By ▲ 177.22 (0.4%)
KSE30 18,477 Decreased By ▼ -24.17 (-0.13%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,863
2024hr
Pakistan Cases
630,471
366924hr
Sindh
263,290
Punjab
199,040
Balochistan
19,342
Islamabad
52,086
KPK
80,037
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pak-Afghan bilateral trade: Sarhad Chamber calls for removal of hurdles

Recorder Report 22 Mar 2021

PESHAWAR: The Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Sarhad Chamber) has urged the government to take pragmatic steps to remove hurdles in the way of bilateral and transit trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan, especially enhancement of exports with central Asian republic countries.

The demand was made during a joint meeting of the Sarhad Chamber standing committee on Afghanistan & Central Asian Republic Countries (CARs) trade promotion and Pak-Afghan transit traders, which was chaired by the committees chairman and former senior vice president of Sarhad Chamber Shahid Hussain, here at the chamber house.

Engr Manzoor Elahi, the incumbent senior vice president of the chamber, member Ammar Ansari, Iqbal Yusaf, Islmail Khan, representatives of relevant stakeholders, importers and exporters were present in the meeting.

The participants on the occasion pointed to the major hurdles and issues, which were impeding bilateral trade, transit trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan and gave a number of suggestions for their amicable resolution.

They were of the view that the mutual and transit trade between the two neighbouring countries has adversely affected because of lack of adequate facilities at both sides of borders and imposing of unilateral policies, because of which, they noted, a significant drop in volume of Pak-Afghan bilateral trade was witnessed.

Shahid Hussain said the government of Pakistan took proactive measures for bringing improvement in the border management system while efforts were made by the Afghan government to address problems exporters and importers amicably.

Manzoor Elahi while speaking on the occasion said owing to concerted efforts of the Sarhad Chamber, the customs authorities had reduced duties on more than 53 exporting items to Afghanistan, while reduction was made in ratio of taxes on some importing items by the Afghan government as well.

The chamber office bearer said that the incumbent government was taking proactive measures to give a boost to bilateral trade, transit trade with Afghanistan as well as enhance exports to Central Asian Republic countries.

He emphasised that it was a dire need of the hour to promote trade with CARs states. He suggested that a joint venture between Pakistan and Afghanistan traders should be launched to improve the bilateral and transit trade between the two neighbouring countries.

Manzoor Elahi told the meeting that member of Customs FBR, Tariq Huda on recommendation of Sarhad Chamber, during the last meeting with him, issued instructions to include exporting items to CARs countries into Web-based One Customs (WeBoC) system, for which highly thankful to him and appreciated for this good step.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

FBR Mushahid Hussain Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry WeBOC Engr Manzoor Elahi Pak Afghan bilateral trade Ammar Ansari

Pak-Afghan bilateral trade: Sarhad Chamber calls for removal of hurdles

201 to 300 electricity units: Subsidy likely to be withdrawn

Delayed payment of RLNG bills to SNGPL: MoI&P seeks Rs1.5bn LPS waiver

Arbitration Agreement: Govt, KE narrow down differences over ToRs

China to increase high-quality imports

Aramco to prioritise energy supply to China for 50 years

Feb C/A deficit narrows $50m MoM

NCOC to hold important meeting today

PM feeling ‘comfortable with mild symptoms’

Travel from category C countries banned

Much of UK holds once-in-decade census largely online

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.