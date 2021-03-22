ANL 33.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.76%)
ASC 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (3.4%)
ASL 24.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (4.68%)
AVN 90.51 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (1.47%)
BOP 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-9.82%)
BYCO 11.04 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (9.85%)
DGKC 125.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (0.88%)
EPCL 52.40 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.14%)
FCCL 23.10 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.27%)
FFBL 26.99 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.28%)
FFL 16.13 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.74%)
HASCOL 10.73 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (9.94%)
HUBC 83.50 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.64%)
HUMNL 6.96 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.88%)
JSCL 22.12 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.41%)
KAPCO 42.00 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (3.65%)
KEL 4.28 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.38%)
LOTCHEM 15.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
MLCF 45.90 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.66%)
PAEL 33.40 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.37%)
PIBTL 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
POWER 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PPL 86.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.23%)
PRL 25.31 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (7.25%)
PTC 8.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
SNGP 39.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 141.30 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (2.24%)
UNITY 30.09 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.05%)
BR100 4,835 Increased By ▲ 40.26 (0.84%)
BR30 24,961 Increased By ▲ 348.66 (1.42%)
KSE100 44,901 Increased By ▲ 177.22 (0.4%)
KSE30 18,477 Decreased By ▼ -24.17 (-0.13%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,863
2024hr
Pakistan Cases
630,471
366924hr
Sindh
263,290
Punjab
199,040
Balochistan
19,342
Islamabad
52,086
KPK
80,037
Punjab govt to buy wheat from farmers at Rs1800/kg: Aleem

Recorder Report 22 Mar 2021

LAHORE: Senior Punjab Food Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has said that we are grateful to Prime Minister Imran Khan for increasing the price of wheat, as a result of which the government has fixed the price of wheat at Rs1800 per maund. He added that after the new price Punjab Government will buy wheat from farmers at Rs 1,800 per 40kg.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, Abdul Aleem Khan said that despite the increase in the price of wheat on the instructions of the Prime Minister, flour will not be expensive and the provincial government will ensure that the supply of atta to the consumers at current rates continues throughout the year. He said that the Punjab Government has been providing continuous subsidy for low cost flour and so far Rs 80 billion has been spent in the head of subsidy.

He claimed that a huge amount has been spent due to which a bag of flour has been sold at a fixed price of Rs 860 all over Punjab. He said that even today ample quantity of flour is available at the same price in all the districts of Punjab.

Abdul Aleem Khan pointed out that the Sindh Government should also come up with a wheat subsidy plan for the common man and ensures low price atta for the common citizens. He clarified that the supply of wheat to the flour mills in Punjab at Government rates would continue throughout the year so that they would continue to supply cheap flour in the market without any hindrance.

