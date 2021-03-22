Punjab govt to buy wheat from farmers at Rs1800/kg: Aleem

LAHORE: Senior Punjab Food Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has said that we are grateful to Prime Minister Imran Khan for increasing the price of wheat, as a result of which the government has fixed the price of wheat at Rs1800 per maund. He added that after the new price Punjab Government will buy wheat from farmers at Rs 1,800 per 40kg.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, Abdul Aleem Khan said that despite the increase in the price of wheat on the instructions of the Prime Minister, flour will not be expensive and the provincial government will ensure that the supply of atta to the consumers at current rates continues throughout the year. He said that the Punjab Government has been providing continuous subsidy for low cost flour and so far Rs 80 billion has been spent in the head of subsidy.

He claimed that a huge amount has been spent due to which a bag of flour has been sold at a fixed price of Rs 860 all over Punjab. He said that even today ample quantity of flour is available at the same price in all the districts of Punjab.

Abdul Aleem Khan pointed out that the Sindh Government should also come up with a wheat subsidy plan for the common man and ensures low price atta for the common citizens. He clarified that the supply of wheat to the flour mills in Punjab at Government rates would continue throughout the year so that they would continue to supply cheap flour in the market without any hindrance.

