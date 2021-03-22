ANL 33.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.76%)
Mar 22, 2021
Pakistan

Punjab records over 2,000 Covid-19 cases

Recorder Report 22 Mar 2021

LAHORE: Slightly up from the Saturday’s infection toll 2,033, Punjab for the second straight day recorded more than 2,000 new cases on Sunday as 2,090 infections were detected in the province during the last 24 hours taking the infection tally to 197,177.

The province also recorded 30 more deaths from the virus, taking the total number of fatalities to 5,974. Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar warned that the corona patient ratio is extremely alarming as the third wave of the virus has become more dangerous.

“Those who are violating corona SOPs are becoming a threat to others,” he said, advising the people to follow health guidelines in order to avoid sanctions. “More steps can be taken to make the lives of the people safer.” He said increase in corona victims is building pressure on the public health system, adding that prevention is better than cure.

While talking about the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), the chief minister termed the alliance a gang of selfish people, who have no agenda of public welfare. “The PDM which was conspiring to create anarchy in the country has itself become a victim of chaos. They have been fallen apart on resignations issues,” he added.

After the failure of politics of resignations, the politics of the long march will meet the same fate, Buzdar said and claimed that the PTI believes only in public service and has served the people without any discrimination for the last two-and-a-half year.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

