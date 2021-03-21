ANL 33.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.76%)
ASC 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (3.4%)
ASL 24.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (4.68%)
AVN 90.51 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (1.47%)
BOP 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-9.82%)
BYCO 11.04 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (9.85%)
DGKC 125.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (0.88%)
EPCL 52.40 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.14%)
FCCL 23.10 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.27%)
FFBL 26.99 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.28%)
FFL 16.13 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.74%)
HASCOL 10.73 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (9.94%)
HUBC 83.50 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.64%)
HUMNL 6.96 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.88%)
JSCL 22.12 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.41%)
KAPCO 42.00 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (3.65%)
KEL 4.28 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.38%)
LOTCHEM 15.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
MLCF 45.90 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.66%)
PAEL 33.40 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.37%)
PIBTL 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
POWER 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PPL 86.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.23%)
PRL 25.31 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (7.25%)
PTC 8.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
SNGP 39.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 141.30 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (2.24%)
UNITY 30.09 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.05%)
BR100 4,835 Increased By ▲ 40.26 (0.84%)
BR30 24,961 Increased By ▲ 348.66 (1.42%)
KSE100 44,901 Increased By ▲ 177.22 (0.4%)
KSE30 18,477 Decreased By ▼ -24.17 (-0.13%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,843
4424hr
Pakistan Cases
626,802
366724hr
Sindh
263,058
Punjab
197,177
Balochistan
19,327
Islamabad
51,414
KPK
79,245
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 21, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

NTC earns Rs578mn profit during FY 2019-20

  • He said that the NTC had established a state-of-the-art cloud based Tier III ISO- 27001 certified National Data Centre (NDC) in a record time of five months in 2016.
APP 21 Mar 2021

ISLAMABAD: The National Telecommunication Corporation (NTC) has earned a record profit of Rs 578 million during the Financial Year 2019-20 despite the economic slowdown due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“The NTC is probably one of the few Federal Organizations which has recovered from a loss-making entity to a profitable organization.

NTC has earned a record profit of Rs.578 Million in last FY 2019-20 especially during COVID-19 Pandemic,” a senior official of the corporation said.

He said that the NTC, during COVID-19 pandemic, also provided the Data Hosting platform and Video Conference System to the federal government for hosting of their entire data and for conducting PM office, Cabinet, ECC and NCOC meetings in a safe and secure environment.

Now NTC is recognized as an efficient, modern, disciplined and forward-looking entity in the Public and Private Telecom Sector.

The official said “the NTC in the recent years has made significant achievements, record growth of Exchanges all over Pakistan 240%, record expansion of exchanges to new Cities and Sites 50%, record completion of ADP Projects 100% during Financial Year 2016- 17 & 2019-20, Broadband Subscribers Growth 115% and conversion of 82% of old TDM exchanges to the latest state of the art IP based Next Generation Network (NGN) exchanges”.

He said that the NTC had established a state-of-the-art cloud based Tier III ISO- 27001 certified National Data Centre (NDC) in a record time of five months in 2016.

Besides, it established a state of the art Disaster Recovery Centre (DRC) for NDC on December 31 2020 without any burden on the national exchequer by utilizing profit earned from NDC and has set a unique example in the Public Sector, he added.

The NTC is a government-owned corporation established under Pakistan Telecommunication (Re-organization) Act, 1996 (amended in 2006) to provide secure and reliable Telecom/ICT Services to the Federal/Provincial Government Departments, Armed Forces and Institutions.

Coronavirus pandemic COVID NTC

NTC earns Rs578mn profit during FY 2019-20

Russia's Sputnik V vaccine to cost around Rs9,000 in Pakistan

EU leaders to meet by videoconference due to virus surge

Saudi Aramco 2020 profits slump on lower crude prices

Complete lockdown will not be imposed in country, confirms Umar

Ultrasound has potential to damage coronaviruses, reveals MIT study

COVID pandemic: Govt imposes travel ban on 12 African countries to curb spread of virus

COVID-19 outbreak: Pakistan records 44 deaths, 3,667 new infections in 24 hours

First Turkish air strikes on Kurdish zone in Syria in 17 months: monitor

$15bn oil refining investment: It’s waiting in the wings

Modi wishes Imran early recovery

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters