Pakistan

PM thanks everyone for their 'good wishes and prayers'

  • In a facebook post, Imran Khan shared a photo of him sitting in a chair at his Bani Gala residence
  • The news of Imran's coronavirus infection spread like wildfire while people took to social media and prayed for his early recovery
Fahad Zulfikar Updated 21 Mar 2021

(Karachi) Prime Minister Imran Khan took to social media on Sunday to thank everyone for their 'good wishes and prayers' after he tested positive for COVID-19.

In a facebook post, Imran Khan shared a photo of him sitting in a chair at his Bani Gala residence. He wrote, "I want to thank everyone for their good wishes and prayers."

On March 20, the premier and his wife Bushra Bibi tested positive for COVID-19. Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr Faisal Sultan said that the prime minister had isolated himself at home after he tested positive for the disease.

The news of PM's coronavirus infection spread like wildfire while people took to social media and prayed for early recovery of Imran Khan and his wife. People from all walks of life, including politicians, celebrities, players and heads of other countries sent messages, praying for prime minister's good health.

Earlier today, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill tweeted that the PM and First Lady Bushra Bibi are feeling "comfortable with mild symptoms".

Gill thanked PM Imran Khan's fans and well-wishers for praying for his quick recovery. "The prime minister and Bushra Bibi are thankful to you all for your good wishes."

Gill revealed in the tweet that the prime minister will continue to perform his official duties via video conference.

