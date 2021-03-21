ANL 33.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.76%)
ASC 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (3.4%)
ASL 24.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (4.68%)
AVN 90.51 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (1.47%)
BOP 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-9.82%)
BYCO 11.04 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (9.85%)
DGKC 125.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (0.88%)
EPCL 52.40 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.14%)
FCCL 23.10 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.27%)
FFBL 26.99 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.28%)
FFL 16.13 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.74%)
HASCOL 10.73 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (9.94%)
HUBC 83.50 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.64%)
HUMNL 6.96 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.88%)
JSCL 22.12 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.41%)
KAPCO 42.00 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (3.65%)
KEL 4.28 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.38%)
LOTCHEM 15.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
MLCF 45.90 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.66%)
PAEL 33.40 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.37%)
PIBTL 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
POWER 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PPL 86.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.23%)
PRL 25.31 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (7.25%)
PTC 8.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
SNGP 39.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 141.30 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (2.24%)
UNITY 30.09 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.05%)
BR100 4,835 Increased By ▲ 40.26 (0.84%)
BR30 24,961 Increased By ▲ 348.66 (1.42%)
KSE100 44,901 Increased By ▲ 177.22 (0.4%)
KSE30 18,477 Decreased By ▼ -24.17 (-0.13%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,799
4224hr
Pakistan Cases
623,135
387624hr
Sindh
262,796
Punjab
195,087
Balochistan
19,306
Islamabad
50,843
KPK
78,653
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 21, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Boult, Guptill power New Zealand to emphatic ODI win

AFP 21 Mar 2021

DUNEDIN, (New Zealand): Trent Boult and Martin Guptill powered New Zealand to an emphatic eight wicket win over Bangladesh in the opening one-day international in Dunedin on Saturday.

New Zealand chased down a mediocre target of 132 with more than 28 overs to spare with Henry Nicholls not out 49 and debutant Will Young on 11 at the close.

But the early finish was set up by an aggressive start from opener Guptill who blazed away for 38 off 19 deliveries.

All but two of his 38 runs came from boundaries with four sixes and three fours before Taskin Ahmed found a faint edge and wicketkeeper Mushfiqur Rahim completed the dismissal.

The quickfire opening put Bangladesh on the back foot with Nicholls untroubled as he picked off the bowlers, only to be denied his 12th half century by Young who brought up the winning runs with a boundary.

In the first clash in a three-match series, New Zealand won the toss and elected to bowl with captain Tom Latham correctly predicting that if there was anything in the wicket it would be early in the day.

Bangladesh opener and skipper Tamim Iqbal looked to dominate with a six off Boult’s third ball and a four off the second over from Matt Henry. But on a ground where the average winning score is in excess of 300, the tourists were soon in trouble when Boult took two wickets in his third over.

He started with the dismissal of Iqbal, trapping him lbw with a straight delivery as the Bangladesh skipper waited for the ball to swing. New batsman Soumya Sarkar went three balls later without scoring and Bangladesh never recovered.

Boult later removed Taskin Ahmed (10) and Hasan Mahmud (one) to finish with four for 27.

Liton Das (19) and Mushfiqur Rahim (23) stayed together for nearly nine overs but added only 23 runs before both were removed by Jimmy Neesham.

Neesham was central to a third wicket when he spilled a return chance from Mahmudullah only for the ball to deflect on to the stumps and run-out non-striker Mohammad Mithun who was backing up too far.

Neesham took two for 27, left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner took two for 23 while the economical Henry dismissed Mahmudullah, Bangladesh’s top scorer, for 27. The second match in the three-match series is in Christchurch on Tuesday.

Scoreboard
===============================================
Bangladesh
===============================================
T. Iqbal lbw b Boult                         13
L. Das c Boult b Neesham                     19
S. Sarkar c Conway b Boult                    0
M. Rahim c Guptill b Neesham                 23
M. Mithun run out (Neesham)                   9
Mahmudullah c Santner b Henry                27
M. Hasan b Santner                            1
M. Hasan c Nicholls b Santner                14
T. Ahmed c Santner b Boult                   10
H. Mahmud b Boult                             1
M. Rahman not out                             1
Extras: (lb3, w9, nb1)                       13
===============================================
Total: (10 wkts; 41.5 overs)                131
===============================================

Fall of wickets: 1-19 (Tamim), 2-19 (Soumya), 3-42 (Das), 4-69 (Mushfiqur), 5-72 (Mithun), 6-78 (Mehidy), 7-98 (Mahedi), 8-125 (Mahmudullah), 9-130 (Mahmud), 10-131 (Taskin)

Bowling: Boult 8.5-0-27-4 (w4), Henry 9-1-26-1, Jamieson 8-1-25-0 (w1), Neesham 8-1-27-2 (w2, 1nb), Santner 8-0-23-2 (2)

===============================================
New Zealand
===============================================
M. Guptill c Mushfiqur b Taskin              38
H. Nicholls not out                          49
D. Conway c Mahmudullah b Mahmud             27
Will Young not out                           11
Extras: (b1, lb2, nb2, w2)                    7
===============================================
Total: (two wkts; 21.2 overs)               132
===============================================

Fall of wickets: 1-54 (Guptill), 2-119 (Conway)

Did not bat: Tom Latham, James Neesham, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Trent Boult

Bowling: Mustafizur 4-0-26-0 (1w), Mahmud 4.2-0-49-1, Taskin 4-0-23-1 (1w, 2nb), Mahedi 6-0-17-0, Mehidy 2-0-9-0, Soumya 1-0-5-0

Toss: New Zealand

Result: New Zealand won by eight wickets

Umpires: Chris Gaffaney (NZL), Wayne Knights (NZL)

TV Umpire: Chris Brown (NZL)

Match referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL)

ODI Trent Boult Mushfiqur Rahim Martin Guptill ODI series

Boult, Guptill power New Zealand to emphatic ODI win

Modi wishes Imran early recovery

PM, wife test positive for Covid-19

PSX to stay closed Tuesday

Japan to provide ¥4.1bn for Faisalabad development projects

PTI issues show-cause notices to two regional presidents

Disqualification case: ECP summons Gilani, son

Modaraba cos: No director, CE can take similar positions in other firm: SECP

Pemra’s ex-chief moves IHC against ‘harassment’ by FIA

PTA starts registering social media companies

Babar Azam approaches LHC

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.