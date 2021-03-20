ANL 33.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.76%)
Pakistan

PM Imran Khan tests positive for COVID-19

  • The prime minister has isolated himself at home after the test report.
  • The premier had received a coronavirus vaccine shot on Thursday.
BR Web Desk Updated 20 Mar 2021

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has tested positive for COVID-19, Special Assistant to PM On Health Dr Faisal Sultan revealed on Twitter.

The prime minister has isolated himself at home after the test report, said SAPM on twitter.

The premier received a coronavirus vaccine shot on Thursday, the Prime Minister's Office had said.

As per the Federal Parliamentary Secretary National Health Services Nausheen Hamid, the Federal Government Hospital's staff administered the vaccine.

After receiving the shot, PM Imran had appealed to the people to continue exercising precaution in view of the third wave of the pandemic.

Pakistan on Saturday witnessed a huge spike in daily coronavirus cases as over 3000 new infections were reported in past 24 hours.

During the past 24 hours, 40,946 people were tested for the novel virus, taking the total number of tests conducted so far to 9,732,033. Out of the new tests, 3,876 came out positive.

So far, there are 29,576 active COVID-19 cases. In 24 hours, the novel virus claimed 42 more lives. So far, 13,799 people have lost their lives due to coronavirus. Sindh reported 293 new cases, Punjab 2,033, Balochistan 16 and KP reported 681 new COVID-19 cases.

Whereas, Islamabad reported 747 cases, Azad Jammu and Kashmir reported 106 and Gilgit-Baltistan reported no new infections. The country's recoveries reached 579,760 after 1,446 people recovered from the virus.

