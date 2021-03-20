KSE-100 Index bounces back: BRIndex100 rebounds

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange Friday remained under pressure after opening negative in first session. However, it bounced back and closed on strong positive note on the back of healthy buying.

BRIndex100 gained 38.51 points or 0.8 percent to close at 4,835.09 points. BRIndex100 hit intraday high of 4,866.37 and an intraday low of 4,754.09 points. Volumes stood at 458.806 million shares.

BRIndex30 increased by 374.54 points or 1.52 percent to close at 24,960.54 points with a turnover of 352.733 million shares.

The KSE-100 Index surged by 177.22 points or 0.40 percent and closed at 44,901.31 points. Trading activity however remained low as daily volumes on ready counter decreased to 484.637 million shares as compared to 554.068 million shares traded on Thursday.

Foreign investors however remained net sellers of shares worth $960,724. Total market capitalization declined by Rs 2 billion to Rs 7.947 trillion. Out of total 388 active scrips, 263 closed in positive and 111 in negative while the value of 14 stocks remained unchanged.

Byco Petroleum was the volume leader with 101.377 million shares and increased by Rs 1.00 to close at Rs 11.04 followed by K-Electric that gained Rs 0.14 to close at Rs 4.26 with 38.243 million shares. Unilever Foods and National Refinery were the top gainers increasing by Rs 320.00 and Rs 36.27 respectively to close at Rs 14,200.00 and Rs 582.78 while Nestle Pakistan and Indus Motor Co were the top losers declining by Rs 145.00 and Rs 62.90 respectively to close at Rs 5855.00 and Rs 1037.28.

BR Automobile Assembler Index declined by 88.7 points or 1.03 percent to close at 8,535.78 points with total turnover of 2.764 million shares.

BR Cement Index gained 18.88 points or 0.26 percent to close at 7,174.18 points with 17.967 million shares. BR Commercial Banks Index inched up by 1.23 points or 0.01 percent to close at 8,752.11 points with 22.912 million shares.

BR Power Generation and Distribution Index surged by 114.48 points or 2.06 percent to close at 5,658.51 points with 49.010 million shares. BR Oil and Gas Index closed at 4,025.39 points, up 1.19 points or 0.03 percent with 27.493 million shares. BR Tech. & Comm. Index increased by 47.39 points or 1.33 percent to close at 3,598.80 points with 82.671 million shares. An analyst at Arif Habib Limited said that the market followed the trend shown a day earlier by regressing 331 points in the first session, however, bounced back strongly and added a total increase of 448 points during the session. The index closed plus 177 points.

Key monetary policy decision taken by the SBP remained unchanged, which was announced after the end of session.

Refinery, Cement, Steel, O&GMCs performed in the later part of the session.

Sectors contributing to the performance include Power (up 49 points), Technology (up 42 points), O&GMCs (up 42 points), Refinery (up 27 points) and Pharma (up 22 points).

Stocks that contributed positively to the index include HBL (up 60 points), PSO (up 31 points), TRG (up 25 points), HUBC (up 22 points) and SYS (up 17 points). Stocks that contributed negatively include OGDC (down 27 points), UBL (down 24 points), INDU (down 19 points), FFC (down 16 points) and BAHL (down 14 points).

