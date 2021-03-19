ANL 32.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.37%)
Tensions simmer behind scenes at high-flying Bayern Munich

  • Moenchengladbach, who have lost all seven games since it was confirmed Marco Rose will leave to coach Dortmund next season, can end their dire run at bottom side Schalke on Saturday.
AFP 19 Mar 2021

BERLIN: Bayern Munich are into the Champions League quarter-finals and four points clear in the Bundesliga but tensions are reportedly simmering at the Allianz Arena.

Bayern host mid-table Stuttgart on Saturday top of the German table and having swept aside Lazio in the Champions League, but there is reportedly friction behind the scenes with head coach Hansi Flick at loggerheads over his future with sports director Hasan Salihamidzic.

Flick has been linked to the job of Germany boss with Joachim Loew set to step down after this summer's European Championship.

Salihamidzic is said to be annoyed that Flick has not ruled himself out of the running, unlike Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

For his part, Flick is said to be irritated by reports Bayern have already approached RB Leipzig coach Julian Nagelsmann to replace him.

After Wednesday's 2-1 win over Lazio in Europe, Flick insisted he and Salihamidzic have cleared the air, but midfielder Joshua Kimmich said the squad is aware of the off-field tensions.

"You hear what is being written and discussed outside," he said.

"With the success we're having right now, it would be nicer if there was peace and quiet and we didn't give internal fuel to the outside world."

Striker Robert Lewandowski has scored in each of his last seven games and, with 32 league goals this season, is on course to break Gerd Mueller's Bundesliga record of 40 goals in a season.

"He can score four goals in one game, but hopefully not against us," said Stuttgart coach Pellegrino Matarazzo.

Bayern are expected to have Manuel Neuer back in goal after missing the Lazio win with a cold.

Alphonso Davies could return in defence in place of Lucas Hernandez.

Stuttgart's Argentine striker Nicolas Gonzalez is on track to return after a thigh injury.

Second-placed Leipzig are at relegation-battling Arminia Bielefeld on Friday seeking a win to stay in touch before hosting Bayern on April 3.

Moenchengladbach, who have lost all seven games since it was confirmed Marco Rose will leave to coach Dortmund next season, can end their dire run at bottom side Schalke on Saturday.

Fifth-placed Dortmund, who are through to the Champions League quarter-finals, are again without England winger Jadon Sancho and defender Raphael Guerreiro for their match at Cologne.

There is also a question mark over captain Marco Reus while defenders Mats Hummels and Manuel Akanji are fit to play.

