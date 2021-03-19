Transfers, postings of senior police officers

KARACHI: The Services, General Administration and Coordination Department Government of Sindh on Thursday ordered transfers and postings of various senior police officers.

According to orders, newly promoted to grade 20 Syed Pir Muhammad Shah an officer of Police Service of Pakistan (PSP) awaiting posting has been posted as Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) - Headquarters, Sindh.

DIGP - Headquarters Sindh Saqib Ismail Memon (PSP) has been transferred and posted as DIGP – East Zone, Karachi.

DIGP – East Zone, Karachi Muhammad Nouman Siddiqui (PSP) has been transferred and posted as DIGP – CIA, Karachi Range.

DIGP – Finance CPO Zulfiqar Ali Mahar (PSP) has been transferred and posted as DIGP – Mirpurkhas Range. DIGP – Mirpurkhas Range Zulfiqar Ali Larik (PSP) has been transferred and posted as DIGP – Admn, Karachi Range.